Arriving In High Heels Corporation: Empire State Building is the Most Visited World Wonder in US

The Travel App Visited Releases List of 10 Most Visited World Wonders in the U.S.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / The travel app Visited, which was developed by Arriving In High Heels Corporation, has published a list of the top 10 most visited World Wonders in the U.S. The list is based on over 1.8 million international users. Visited is a popular travel app that allows users to check off places they've been, see custom maps of their travels, discover new destinations, get custom travel maps, and optimize their travel plans.





The app features over 150 travel lists including: World Wonders, cruise ports, us national parks, beer destinations and so much more. New feature includes seeing how many places of interest you wish to visit by country, which takes the guess work of where to next.

The top 10 most visited World Wonders in the U.S. include both national parks and monuments/architectural gems:

The Empire State Building (New York) The Golden Gate Bridge (California) The Grand Canyon (Arizona) Hoover Dam (Nevada/Arizona) Yosemite National Park (California) The Everglades National Park (Florida) Death Valley (California) Redwood National Park (California) Old Faithful (Wyoming) Mount Rushmore (South Dakota)

To see more top travel lists with the most popular destinations worldwide, users can download Visited on iOS or Android. To learn more about the Visited Map App, visit https://visitedapp.com.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Deb, XWalk and Visited, their most popular app.



