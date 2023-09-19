Small Businesses Are Building Brand Awareness with Newswire's Press Release Distribution Services

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, including content production, strategy, planning, and media technology, has been helping small businesses around the globe share their news for nearly 20 years.

Through its press release distribution services, small businesses are partnering with Newswire to build brand awareness, attract website traffic, expand reach, generate leads, and increase sales.

"For small businesses, getting attention can feel like an uphill battle. That's why we've developed press release distribution services that help these companies amplify their messaging and secure market share," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

Newswire offers several brand-building services including:

Press Release Distribution - Newswire offers the most expansive distribution options with 10 channels to choose from including Digital, Digital Plus, State, National, Financial, Canada, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Global.

Newswire offers the most expansive distribution options with 10 channels to choose from including Digital, Digital Plus, State, National, Financial, Canada, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Global. Press Release Optimizer (PRO) - This program helps companies develop newsworthy content and connect with the media to create the visibility brands need to gain an edge over their competition. There are three tiers of the PRO plan: Content PRO provides support in planning and crafting messaging. Media PRO is like having a veteran media strategist on your team who helps you get more visibility through media outreach. Total PRO provides both content and media support.

- This program helps companies develop newsworthy content and connect with the media to create the visibility brands need to gain an edge over their competition. There are three tiers of the PRO plan: Media Database - A subscription to Newswire's Media Database gives companies instant access to its comprehensive repository of media contacts that's updated in real-time through a blend of technology and human-centered review.

- A subscription to Newswire's Media Database gives companies instant access to its comprehensive repository of media contacts that's updated in real-time through a blend of technology and human-centered review. Media Monitoring - Track important news, measure author sentiment, and stay on top of industry trends with Newswire's Media Monitoring technology.

- Track important news, measure author sentiment, and stay on top of industry trends with Newswire's Media Monitoring technology. Analytics - Report campaign metrics, analyze key channels, and easily calculate media value with Newswire's Analytics software.

- Report campaign metrics, analyze key channels, and easily calculate media value with Newswire's Analytics software. Newsrooms - Brands can showcase their press releases, news, and social media content in a secure and customizable newsroom.

"Small businesses have stories to tell and press releases are an effective way to share them," added Hammers. "Our innovative approach to press release distribution is reinventing the way companies build brand awareness and grow their businesses."

To learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping small businesses grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy, visit Newswire.com today.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit https://www.newswire.com.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

