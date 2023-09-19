The Things Industries, a global leader in LoRaWAN® Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, has announced 1.5 million devices connected to its robust network server infrastructure, The Things Stack, marking a new milestone in its journey towards operational excellence and product leadership in the LoRaWAN ecosystem. This and more announcements are being celebrated during the flagship event The Things Conference, organized by The Things Industries.

The company has emerged as a product leader and is widely respected for its operational excellence, uptime, and product completeness. Among its clients and partners are numerous Fortune 500 companies, utility companies, IoT product scale-ups, and a diverse range of system integrators.

This achievement underscores the company's commitment to product leadership and operational excellence in the market of LoRaWAN solution management software, and the ability to scale IoT projects for The Things Industries' customers and partners. The Things Industries' LoRaWAN platform is a global product that can be used in every industry vertical.

The recent report by Beecham Research validates the continued growth of LoRaWAN and the adoption across the world. As a global leader in the market of LoRaWAN network management software providers, The Things Industries validates these findings by seeing wide range adoption of the standard on its platform.

The Things Industries serve the market with its leading platform, The Things Stack Cloud, a managed LoRaWAN network server with advanced features and cloud capability that provides industry-leading uptimes with unlimited scalability. With the cloud capability, free and seamless upgrades come included.

The Things Conference, the company's flagship user event, will showcase the broad adoption and usage of the LoRaWAN standard and The Things Stack Cloud platform. The conference will feature over 100 device manufacturers, 110 speakers sharing their IoT experiences, and more than 60 concrete solutions with detailed business cases will be showcased. The Things Conference takes place on 21 and 22 September 2023 from 9 AM to 5 PM Central European Summer Time. The event will be streamed live worldwide.

Wienke Giezeman, CEO of The Things Industries, commented, "The Things Conference is a gathering where we celebrate hard-won successes in the LoRaWAN user space. IoT is a challenging field, and the level of innovation on display is growing every year. I anticipate engaging with the 1,000+ IoT innovators at our event."

About The Things Industries

Founded in 2015, The Things Industries is a leading provider of LoRaWAN IoT solutions, designed to offer secure and efficient connectivity. With a focus on driving efficiency and sustainability, the company estimates that its platform contributes to over $1 billion in efficiency gains for its customers.

For those interested in building IoT solutions based on LoRaWAN, The Things Industries offers a use case selector for product and service recommendations. To get started with the secure LoRaWAN Network Server, visit https://www.thethingsindustries.com.

Anastasia Grammatikopoulou, Marketing Manager, anastasia@thethingsindustries.com