Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Unabhängiges Research nennt lukratives Kursziel! Aktie vor Kurssprung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
19.09.23
09:19 Uhr
1,900 Euro
-0,040
-2,06 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.09.2023 | 16:06
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Moonpig Group Plc - Result of AGM

Moonpig Group Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19

Moonpig Group plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Moonpig Group plc announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a poll. The results of the poll were as follows:

Resolution

For

Against

Total

Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

Number

Number

1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements

310,778,036

99.9991

2,828

0.0009

310,780,864

124,468

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

299,669,288

96.3870

11,232,938

3.6130

310,902,226

3,106

3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy

255,413,578

82.1524

55,488,648

17.8476

310,902,226

3,106

4. To re-elect Kate Swann as a Director

296,663,396

98.3015

5,125,913

1.6985

301,789,309

9,116,023

5. To re-elect Nickyl Raithatha as a Director

310,814,903

99.9717

88,023

0.0283

310,902,926

2,406

6. To re-elect Andy MacKinnon as a Director

310,744,310

99.9490

158,616

0.0510

310,902,926

2,406

7. To re-elect David Keens as a Director

304,627,467

97.9817

6,275,031

2.0183

310,902,498

2,834

8. To re-elect Susan Hooper as a Director

304,627,467

97.9817

6,275,031

2.0183

310,902,498

2,834

9. To re-elect ShanMae Teo as a Director

304,638,011

97.9851

6,264,487

2.0149

310,902,498

2,834

10. To re-elect Niall Wass as a Director

304,627,895

97.9817

6,275,031

2.0183

310,902,926

2,406

11. To re-elect Simon Davidson as a Director

310,815,433

99.9720

87,065

0.0280

310,902,498

2,834

12. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company

308,203,624

99.1319

2,698,974

0.8681

310,902,598

2,734

13. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditors

310,900,597

99.9991

2,828

0.0009

310,903,425

1,907

14. To authorise the Company to make political expenditure and donations

303,911,786

98.2294

5,478,025

1.7706

309,389,811

1,515,521

15. To approve amendments to the rules of the Long Term Incentive Plan

252,394,322

81.1826

58,502,695

18.8174

310,897,017

8,315

16. To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares in the Company

310,307,032

99.8083

595,846

0.1917

310,902,878

2,454

17. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights*

310,892,563

99.9967

10,315

0.0033

310,902,878

2,454

18. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights up to a further 5% for the purposes of acquisitions or capital investments*

308,076,205

99.0925

2,821,464

0.9075

310,897,669

7,663

19. To authorise the Company to purchase its own ordinary shares*

308,190,557

99.1312

2,700,941

0.8688

310,891,498

13,834

20. To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice*

309,793,125

99.6426

1,111,157

0.3574

310,904,282

1,050

*Special Resolution

NOTES:

1.

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Total issued share capital instructed" for any resolution.

2.

Percentage of shares voted: 90.57%. The number of shares in issue at close of business on 17 September 2023 was 343,277,365.

3.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of resolutions passed as special business will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Jayne Powell,

Company Secretary

19 September 2023

company-secretary@moonpig.com

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.