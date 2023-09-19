Moonpig Group Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19

Moonpig Group plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Moonpig Group plc announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a poll. The results of the poll were as follows:

Resolution For Against Total Withheld Number % Number % Number Number 1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements 310,778,036 99.9991 2,828 0.0009 310,780,864 124,468 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 299,669,288 96.3870 11,232,938 3.6130 310,902,226 3,106 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 255,413,578 82.1524 55,488,648 17.8476 310,902,226 3,106 4. To re-elect Kate Swann as a Director 296,663,396 98.3015 5,125,913 1.6985 301,789,309 9,116,023 5. To re-elect Nickyl Raithatha as a Director 310,814,903 99.9717 88,023 0.0283 310,902,926 2,406 6. To re-elect Andy MacKinnon as a Director 310,744,310 99.9490 158,616 0.0510 310,902,926 2,406 7. To re-elect David Keens as a Director 304,627,467 97.9817 6,275,031 2.0183 310,902,498 2,834 8. To re-elect Susan Hooper as a Director 304,627,467 97.9817 6,275,031 2.0183 310,902,498 2,834 9. To re-elect ShanMae Teo as a Director 304,638,011 97.9851 6,264,487 2.0149 310,902,498 2,834 10. To re-elect Niall Wass as a Director 304,627,895 97.9817 6,275,031 2.0183 310,902,926 2,406 11. To re-elect Simon Davidson as a Director 310,815,433 99.9720 87,065 0.0280 310,902,498 2,834 12. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company 308,203,624 99.1319 2,698,974 0.8681 310,902,598 2,734 13. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditors 310,900,597 99.9991 2,828 0.0009 310,903,425 1,907 14. To authorise the Company to make political expenditure and donations 303,911,786 98.2294 5,478,025 1.7706 309,389,811 1,515,521 15. To approve amendments to the rules of the Long Term Incentive Plan 252,394,322 81.1826 58,502,695 18.8174 310,897,017 8,315 16. To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares in the Company 310,307,032 99.8083 595,846 0.1917 310,902,878 2,454 17. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights* 310,892,563 99.9967 10,315 0.0033 310,902,878 2,454 18. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights up to a further 5% for the purposes of acquisitions or capital investments* 308,076,205 99.0925 2,821,464 0.9075 310,897,669 7,663 19. To authorise the Company to purchase its own ordinary shares* 308,190,557 99.1312 2,700,941 0.8688 310,891,498 13,834 20. To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice* 309,793,125 99.6426 1,111,157 0.3574 310,904,282 1,050

*Special Resolution

NOTES: 1. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Total issued share capital instructed" for any resolution. 2. Percentage of shares voted: 90.57%. The number of shares in issue at close of business on 17 September 2023 was 343,277,365. 3. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of resolutions passed as special business will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Jayne Powell, Company Secretary 19 September 2023 company-secretary@moonpig.com

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.