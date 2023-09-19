Moonpig Group Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19
Moonpig Group plc
Results of Annual General Meeting
Moonpig Group plc announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a poll. The results of the poll were as follows:
Resolution
For
Against
Total
Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
Number
Number
1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements
310,778,036
99.9991
2,828
0.0009
310,780,864
124,468
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
299,669,288
96.3870
11,232,938
3.6130
310,902,226
3,106
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
255,413,578
82.1524
55,488,648
17.8476
310,902,226
3,106
4. To re-elect Kate Swann as a Director
296,663,396
98.3015
5,125,913
1.6985
301,789,309
9,116,023
5. To re-elect Nickyl Raithatha as a Director
310,814,903
99.9717
88,023
0.0283
310,902,926
2,406
6. To re-elect Andy MacKinnon as a Director
310,744,310
99.9490
158,616
0.0510
310,902,926
2,406
7. To re-elect David Keens as a Director
304,627,467
97.9817
6,275,031
2.0183
310,902,498
2,834
8. To re-elect Susan Hooper as a Director
304,627,467
97.9817
6,275,031
2.0183
310,902,498
2,834
9. To re-elect ShanMae Teo as a Director
304,638,011
97.9851
6,264,487
2.0149
310,902,498
2,834
10. To re-elect Niall Wass as a Director
304,627,895
97.9817
6,275,031
2.0183
310,902,926
2,406
11. To re-elect Simon Davidson as a Director
310,815,433
99.9720
87,065
0.0280
310,902,498
2,834
12. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company
308,203,624
99.1319
2,698,974
0.8681
310,902,598
2,734
13. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditors
310,900,597
99.9991
2,828
0.0009
310,903,425
1,907
14. To authorise the Company to make political expenditure and donations
303,911,786
98.2294
5,478,025
1.7706
309,389,811
1,515,521
15. To approve amendments to the rules of the Long Term Incentive Plan
252,394,322
81.1826
58,502,695
18.8174
310,897,017
8,315
16. To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares in the Company
310,307,032
99.8083
595,846
0.1917
310,902,878
2,454
17. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights*
310,892,563
99.9967
10,315
0.0033
310,902,878
2,454
18. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights up to a further 5% for the purposes of acquisitions or capital investments*
308,076,205
99.0925
2,821,464
0.9075
310,897,669
7,663
19. To authorise the Company to purchase its own ordinary shares*
308,190,557
99.1312
2,700,941
0.8688
310,891,498
13,834
20. To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice*
309,793,125
99.6426
1,111,157
0.3574
310,904,282
1,050
*Special Resolution
NOTES:
1.
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Total issued share capital instructed" for any resolution.
2.
Percentage of shares voted: 90.57%. The number of shares in issue at close of business on 17 September 2023 was 343,277,365.
3.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of resolutions passed as special business will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Jayne Powell,
Company Secretary
19 September 2023
company-secretary@moonpig.com
About Moonpig
Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.
The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.
The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.