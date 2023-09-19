BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19
BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
Director Declaration
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Carole Ferguson, a non-executive director of the Company, will join the Board of Henderson Far East Income Limited as a non-executive director, with effect from 1 December 2023.
Graham Venables
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 649 3432
19 September 2023
