BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

19.09.2023
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Director Declaration

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Carole Ferguson, a non-executive director of the Company, will join the Board of Henderson Far East Income Limited as a non-executive director, with effect from 1 December 2023.

Graham Venables
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 649 3432

19 September 2023

END



