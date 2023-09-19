IdRamp Recognized as Gartner Cool Vendor in Identity-First Security

Identity-first security is a strategy that puts identity at the center of your organization's protection architecture.

INDIANOLA, IA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / IdRamp, a leader in decentralized identity orchestration and digital transformation, today announced that it has been recognized as a Gartner® Cool Vendor in Identity-First security. The Gartner® Cool Vendors report recognizes vendors that "demonstrate innovative ways of identifying real-time security risks, mitigating threats and adopting new approaches to identity without disrupting existing IAM processes."





Identity-first security is a strategy that puts identity at the center of your organization's protection architecture. This means focusing on verification before granting access to resources. This approach saves time, and money while increasing security and business agility.

IdRamp Orchestration makes it easy to adopt Identity-first security through a zero-trust framework that simplifies service delivery and organizational transformation with no-code administration and plug-and-play interoperability to existing platforms.

"Gartner® Cool Vendors is a valuable resource for organizations looking to understand the latest innovations and opportunities in the identity management market. Identity-first security is essential for operating any modern organization, and IdRamp's orchestration platform makes it easy to adopt. We are honored to have been included in this important research," said Mike Vesey, CEO and founder at IdRamp.

About IdRamp

IdRamp is a decentralized identity orchestration platform that automates the deployment and control of multi-cloud services and identity technologies, such as multi-factor authentication (MFA), biometrics, proofing, know your customer (KYC), document verification, FIDO, verifiable credentials, consent management, and data mastering.

IdRamp provides zero-code administration through a simple dashboard that delivers seamless interoperability with existing platforms. Organizations can save time and money on deployment and operations with IdRamp, while also increasing security and the pace of digital transformation.

Gartner Objectivity Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

