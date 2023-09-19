TitleEase LLC: TitleEase Announces New Texas Franchisee

New Texas Franchise Republic Abstract & Settlement Services LLC Launched

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / TitleEase, a title and settlement services franchise business, has announced the launch of a new franchisee Republic Abstract & Settlement Services LLC.

"We are delighted to welcome our newest franchisee, Republic Abstract & Settlement Services LLC," stated Joseph D'Urso, CEO of TitleEase. "Jatin Patel possesses a strong business acumen and an extensive network. Christal Sargent is their Escrow Officer. She brings 25 years of experience in the title business with nine of those as an Escrow Officer and 20 of those years in Corpus Christi. She is a wealth of information and is happy to help however she can. We anticipate exceptional outcomes from this franchise and are eager to witness the impact of their dedicated focus on enhancing the customer experience. Their commitment to excellence positions them for significant success."

"Launching my Texas Title Company with TitleEase has been an absolute game-changer. The support and guidance I received from their team throughout the setup process were invaluable," said Jatin Patel, Owner of Republic Abstract & Settlement Services LLC. "Their unwavering support and innovative tools made the process easy. We are excited to be a part of the TitleEase team and grow our business."

TitleEase provides a simplified, streamlined and fully compliant path for mortgage originators, servicers, and real estate professionals to own and operate a title agency without the burden and expense of building a platform from scratch. Franchisees own a tangible asset with its own enterprise value.

Find out more at www.titleeasefranchise.com.

About TitleEase

TitleEase LLC is a member of the Lincoln Family of Companies, which also includes Lincoln Abstract & Settlement Services. The company is a franchisor of real estate title and settlement services businesses, offering franchisees a turnkey title & closing business that is fully compliant and ready to run. TitleEase offers an innovative way for real estate-focused entrepreneurs to enter the title business quickly and efficiently while leaning on its expertise. Call TitleEase at (877) 696-5462 to learn about its franchise opportunities. For more information, visit the company online at www.titleeasefranchise.com.

