Stavvy's Appointment to WFG's Agency Operations Preferred Vendor Program: A Milestone for Real Estate Collaboration

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Stavvy, the fintech company reshaping digital and remote collaboration for lending and real estate companies, today announced that they have entered into an agreement with WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG) , a Portland-based, full-service provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide. This strategic collaboration positions Stavvy as a key participant in WFG's Agency Operations' esteemed Preferred Vendor Program, which offers invaluable resources and guidance to title agents navigating the diverse landscape of service providers.

Participation in WFG's elite Agency Operations Preferred Vendor Program is reserved for vendors that have demonstrated that they provide substantial value to the market. The program is a testament to WFG's commitment to providing title agents with access to the best tools and solutions available, and Stavvy's inclusion underlines the company's dedication to offering exceptional services that resonate with title agents' and consumers' evolving digital needs.

Stavvy's innovative eClosing solution, combined with WFG's Agency Operations industry expertise, will create a powerful synergy that streamlines agency operations. Through this collaboration, title agents will be equipped with a comprehensive suite of resources, including remote online notarization (RON) , in-person electronic notarization (IPEN), and eSign, empowering them to confidently navigate the ever-changing real estate landscape.

"Stavvy's collaboration with WFG's Agency Operations is a strategic alignment that centers on the title agents themselves. Our joint focus is on alleviating the burdens title agents face, providing them with tools that simplify their tasks and amplify their capabilities," said Kosta Ligris, Founder and CEO of Stavvy. "This collaboration isn't just about offering a service - it's about creating a platform where title agents can expand their knowledge and thrive as professionals."

The Stavvy-WFG Agency Operations alliance stands as a testament to the mutual dedication of both organizations to foster innovation, elevate agent experiences, and drive digital transformation in real estate. As the collaboration takes flight, title agents can look forward to an enhanced toolkit that empowers them to navigate the industry's challenges and opportunities with newfound confidence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stavvy into our Preferred Vendor Program," said Jaime Johnson, VP, Director of WFG Blocks. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to equip title agents with the tools and knowledge they need to excel. Together with Stavvy, we are confident that we can effectively support the eClosing needs of the title and settlement service professionals we jointly serve."

About Stavvy

Stavvy is a Boston-based, venture-backed financial technology company building software to help organizations manage security risk, foster collaboration, and increase the speed and transparency of real estate transactions. The Stavvy platform includes eClosing, loss mitigation, and foreclosure solutions with eSign, digital notarization, and video conferencing functionality. Stavvy's mission is to transform fragmented workflows into seamless real estate transactions so people can focus on what matters most. To learn more about Stavvy or to get a demo, visit stavvy.com.

About WFG National Title Insurance Company

Portland, Oregon-based WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a Williston Financial Group company, is a leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide. One of just six truly national title underwriters, WFG accomplished its national footprint faster than any other underwriter in history.

Built around the directive to "communicate, collaborate, coexist," WFG strives to improve the real estate process through the creation and delivery of comprehensive, innovative services and technology solutions that empower and increase transaction transparency for the title agents, real estate professionals, lenders, and consumers it serves. The company enjoys a Financial Stability Rating of A' (A prime), as assigned by Demotech, Inc. For more information, visit www.wfgtitle.com.

