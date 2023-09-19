Prysmian Group: Draka EHC Nationally Recognized as Best Supplier for Safety Products and Runner-Up for Ropes/Traveling Cables

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, is pleased to announce Draka EHC has been awarded Best Supplier for Safety Products and runner-up for Ropes, Traveling Cables at the 2023 Elevator Industry (Ellie) Awards. Draka EHC, a brand of Prysmian Group, is a global manufacturer and supplier dedicated to sustainability and developing innovative products, technical services, and integrated solutions for the vertical transportation industry.

The Ellies, presented by Elevator World Inc., recognize North American elevator and escalator businesses that go above and beyond for their customers, employees, communities, and the industry.

"Draka EHC is proud to take home the award for Best Supplier for Safety Products and runner-up for Ropes/Traveling Cables," said Rich Parvesse, President of Draka EHC. "We take great pride in developing products that affirm our commitment to safety in the elevator and escalator industry. We are excited to continue offering top-notch products and services that keep our customers and their safety in mind."

Draka EHC has a long-standing history of success at the Ellies: in 2022, the company won Best Supplier for Ropes/Traveling Cables and runner-up for Safety Products. In 2021, the company won Best Supplier for Ropes/Traveling Cables and Safety Products, and in 2020, the company won the Ropes, Cables, and Chains category.

Draka EHC offers a diverse portfolio of high-quality elevator products including traveling cable, compensation cable, hoistway cable, wire rope, coated steel rope, rope brakes, wireway, harnessing, and lubricants. For escalators and moving walks Draka EHC offers essential handrail solutions, field splicing services, skirt brushes, rollers, replacement parts and more.

Draka EHC and the other recipients of the 2023 Ellie Awards will be featured in the December issue of ELEVATOR WORLD.

Learn more about Draka EHC at https://www.drakaehc.com/

Prysmian Group North America

Prysmian Group is a multinational company headquartered in Milan, specializing in the production of cable and systems for use in the energy and telecom industries. Prysmian is the largest cable producer in the world with 30,000 associates and $16 billion in sales. Prysmian is present in North America with 28 plants, 48 in Europe, 13 in Latin America, 7 in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, and 13 in Asia-Pacific.

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America's operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers, and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

