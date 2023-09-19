The Global Digital Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at 19.6% CAGR till 2035, according to a market research report by Roots Analysis

The digital transformation of the healthcare industry has resulted in wider adoption of digital therapeutics; these evidence-based solutions, when combined with Al technologies, have the potential to decrease the disease burden considerably

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Digital Therapeutics Market: Focus on Digital Health (3rd Edition), 2023-2035" report to its list of offerings.

Owing to their multiple benefits, including ease of access, shorter development timelines, versatile delivery platforms, decreased cost of treatment, personalized treatment options, enhanced medication adherence, promotion of healthy lifestyle and remote access to healthcare providers for patients and vice versa, digital therapeutics have emerged as a promising alternative to conventional medication. The benefits offered by these solutions and the growing demand for remote and digital solutions across the world, post the pandemic, will drive market growth in the long term.

To order this 560+ page report, which features 155+ figures and 200+ tables, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/digital-therapeutics-market/208.html

Key Market Insights

Eminent representatives from companies across the world attest to the fact that there is growing interest in the digital therapeutics market, highlighting the prevalent and anticipated trends in R&D and adoption

More than 150 industry players are engaged in evaluating the potential of several prescription ( validated through clinical research ) digital therapeutic solutions to prevent / treat various chronic diseases

) digital therapeutic solutions to prevent / treat various chronic diseases The pipeline features a variety of digital health applications and therapy solutions that are in different stages of development, being investigated for diverse purposes, across a wide-range of clinical conditions

These solutions have demonstrated applicability across more than 15 therapeutic areas; several products have been marketed / approved for the treatment or prevention of medical conditions such as mental health problems neurological disorders, metabolic disorders and cardiovascular disorders.

In pursuit of a competitive edge, digital therapeutic solution developers are focusing on the integration of advanced features, such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), gaming solutions and others into their respective products and affiliated offerings

In the last few years, more than 500 clinical trials evaluating the potential benefits of digital therapeutics in more than 1.6 million patients, have been registered; most of these were / are being conducted at various centers in the US

Apart from the clinical benefit, cost is another key determinant of the acceptance and adoption of such novel interventions; pricing strategy matrix is likely to assist players to evaluate competitive market prices for solutions

To support the ongoing innovation in this field, several private and public investors have made substantial capital investments, amounting to approximately USD 8.4 billion, in various initiatives of stakeholders

The growing interest in this field is reflected by the increase in partnership activity, involving both international and indigenous stakeholders, across different geographical marketplaces

In order to promote the adoption of proprietary digital health solutions, developers are actively exploring various marketing strategies in order to highlight key features of their products across a number of platforms

Given the rising demand for remote and digital solution and a growing pipeline of modern medicines to treat various disease conditions, the market for evidence-based digital therapeutics is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~20% till 2035

The projected market opportunity is anticipated to be well-distributed across different therapeutic areas, distribution channels and key geographical regions

For more information, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/digital-therapeutics-market/208.html

The financial opportunity within the digital therapeutics market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Solution Standalone Software Application Software Application + Device + Personal Coach Software Application + Device + AI Support Software Application + Device Software Application + AI Support Software Application + Personal Coach Other Types of Solutions

Purpose of Solution Medication Replacement Medication Augmentation

Type of Therapy Curative Preventive

Business Model Business to Consumer Business to Business

Therapeutic Areas Cardiovascular Disorders Chronic Pain Mental Health Problems Metabolic Disorders Neurological Disorders Respiratory Disorders Sleep Disorders Substance Use Disorders Other Disorders

Key Geographical Regions North America Europe Asia Middle East and North Africa Latin America Rest of the world



The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, digital therapeutic solutions are likely to witness enhanced adoption due to their broader applicability, remote guidance and other advanced features, thereby, offering lucrative opportunities to their developers. The report includes detailed transcripts of the discussions held with following industry experts:

Radhika Kamalia (Chief of Staffs to CEO and Strategy Lead, Ampersand Health)

Adam Kaufman (Ex-Chief Executive Officer, Canary Health)

Cindy Zhang (Marketing Director, Dnurse Technology)

Healther Ritchie (Chief Strategy Officer, Embr Labs)

Hooman Lee (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Exosystems)

Vijay Ravindran (Chief Executive Officer, Floreo)

Stan Sugarman (Chief Commercial Officer, GAIA)

Guilhem Dupnot (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Healios)

Siva Nadarajah (Co-Founder and President, JOGO Health)

Tim Rudolphi (Chief Executive Officer, metaMe Health)

Soren Kleberg (Chief Executive Officer, SelfBack)

Eran Ofir (Ex-Chief Executive Officer, Somatix)

Edouard Gasser (Chief Executive Officer, Tilak Healthcare)

Torin Block (Chief Executive Officer, Turnaround Health)

Stephanie Tilenius (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vida Health)

Amelie Janson (Ex-Communication Manager, Voluntis)

Palakh R Sarogi (Ex-Vice President Marketing, Wellthy Therapeutics), Arani Sarkra (Ex-Senior Manager Consumer Marketing, Wellthy Therapeutics) and Yolande D'Mello (Ex-Marketing and Public Relations, Wellthy Therapeutics)

Anonymous (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, a UK based Small Company)

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its recent developments (including funding and collaborations) and an informed future outlook.

Akili Interactive

Big Health

Dreem

Click Therapeutics

CureApp

dreem

Kaia Health

MindMaze

Omada Health

Pear Therapeutics

Vida Health

Voluntis

Welldoc

Wellthy Therapeutics

Key Questions Answered

What are the most popular therapeutic areas being targeted by digital therapeutics?

What is the future of digital therapeutics in pharma?

Which region is largest contributor to the global digital therapeutics market?

What are the key factors influencing the price of digital therapeutic solutions?

What is the trend of capital investments in the digital therapeutics market?

Which types of partnerships are usually signed in the digital therapeutics industry?

Which marketing strategies are commonly adopted for digital therapeutics?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Table of Contents

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Current Market Landscape

5. Product Competitiveness Analysis

6. Company Profiles

7. Clinical Trial Analysis

8. Funding and Investment Analysis

9. Partnerships and Collaborations

10. Go-To-Market Strategy

11. Bowman Clock Pricing Strategy Analysis

12. Market Forecast

13. Women Digital Health: An Emerging New Concept

14. Swot Analysis

15. Executive Insights

16. Concluding Remarks

15. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

16. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/digital-therapeutics-market/208.html

You may also be interested in the following titles:

Investor Series: Opportunities in Digital Therapeutics Market Digital Twins Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035 Artificial Intelligence in Oncology Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035 Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035 Investor Series: Opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market

Contact:

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

+44 (122) 391 1091

gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742223/Roots_Analysis_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-global-digital-therapeutics-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-19-6-cagr-till-2035--according-to-a-market-research-report-by-roots-analysis-301931449.html