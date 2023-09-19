Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.09.2023
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019
Frankfurt
19.09.23
08:03 Uhr
1,720 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
19.09.2023 | 16:22
166 Leser
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note 
19-Sep-2023 / 14:50 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note 
 
 
 
DATE: September 18, 2023 
 
 
Authorized Member Decision Date    03.11.2022 
Issue Limit              50,000,000,000 
Currency Unit             TRY 
Issue Limit Security Type       Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities 
Sale Type               Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investor 
Domestic / Oversea          Domestic 
Capital Market Board Application Date 12.12.2022 
Capital Market Board Approval Date  15.09.2023

It has been announced on December 16, 2022 that application to issue debt instruments including fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures to be sold domestically by public offering, but not limited to fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures and/or credit linked notes and other structured debt instruments to be sold to qualified investors or by private placement; in one or more issuance was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.

Accordingly, the "Capital Markets Instrument Note", which has been has been approved by the the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of bank bonds and/or debentures up to the aggregate amount of TRY 50,000,000,000 within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 272513 
EQS News ID:  1729755 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1729755&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2023 09:50 ET (13:50 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
