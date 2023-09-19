MUMBAI, INDIA, Sept 19, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - StrategINK Solutions Private Limited will host the 3rd Edition of DAICON, the leading DATA|AI|CLOUD conference, in Mumbai on 22nd September 2023.The conference will bring together 40+ subject matter experts as speakers and 200+ data, analytics & cloud - influencers and decision makers in attendance. It serves as a platform to explore the latest advancements, trends, and real-world applications in the fields of data analytics, artificial intelligence and cloud technologies.The one-day conference will focus on how the trilogy of Data, AI and Cloud is enabling enterprise transformation through three different tracks: TECHCON | MARCON | FINCON.Eminent industry speakers will share insights and best practices on topics including:- How AI and data-driven insights are shaping business models- Leveraging cloud for business agility and scale- Building an insights-driven organization"We are excited to host DAICON 2023, a platform for India's top data, analytics, cloud and digital leaders to network, learn and share ideas on the technologies and strategies fuelling innovation," said Vinod Singh, Managing Director, StrategINK Solutions. "Our goal is to catalyze impactful conversations and help organizations accelerate their digital transformation journeys."To register or learn more about DAICON 2023, visit https://www.strategink.com/daicon/2023/About StrategINK SolutionsA team of pragmatic and experienced Industry Experts, who passionately help Business Organizations (Buyers, Sellers, Business/Channel Partners) with a variety of services towards accelerating "Business Innovation & Go-to-Market" pursuits. With our core offerings of "Research based Business Insights", "Content driven Marketing Solutions", "Digital Transformation Consulting & Advisory", and "Learning, Enablement & Skill augmentation Services", we catalyze & accelerate business transformation, digital led innovation, sales acceleration, skill enhancement, and customer delight. With our rich, diverse & hybrid model of digital and physical tools, techniques and industry proven frameworks and best practices, we develop unique solutions to address the complex business challenges of our clients and create compelling value through sustainable innovation.An ISO/IEC 27001:2013 CompanyFor additional information, please contact:Manish SharmaChief Business Officermsharma@strategink.comSource: StrategINKCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.