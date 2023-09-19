DPS Group - Boston: Canstruction Boston Returns in 2023 Ready to Erase Hunger in Massachusetts

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Canstruction Boston, an annual charity event that combines design, creativity, and social responsibility returns in 2023, after a one-year hiatus. Since its inception in 1995, this beloved A/E/C industry event centers around the construction of impressive sculptures made entirely from canned food, which are then displayed and later donated to local food banks. The structures are built by teams of architects, engineers, designers, and students, showcasing their skills in service of a truly worthy cause - to date, Canstruction Boston has raised more than one million pounds of food to benefit people experiencing food insecurity in Massachusetts.

In 2023, SMPS Boston will take the reins as the organizer of Canstruction Boston for the first time. There is a strong alignment between the values of Canstruction and the goals of SMPS Boston and its membership. The SMPS Boston chapter is dedicated to promoting excellence in marketing and business development for the A/E/C industries. Our members value creativity, teamwork, community involvement, and the desire to make a positive impact. This new partnership is poised to bring even more energy and innovation to Canstruction Boston, elevating its mission of addressing hunger and strengthening community bonds.

Says SMPS Boston President, Shannon Koop: "With the stewardship of SMPS Boston, Canstruction Boston will continue thriving as a platform where creativity and compassion intersect, leaving a lasting impression on both participants and the broader community."

As an event that merges the worlds of design, architecture, and social responsibility, Canstruction Boston has garnered attention and accolades over the years. Through the collaborative efforts of talented professionals and students, the event showcases the potential for artistic vision and technical skill to create tangible benefits for those in need.

This year's theme is Celebrating New England and the exhibit of final structures will be open to the public from Sunday, October 22, 2023 through Friday, November 10, 2023 as an extension of the BSA Space in the lobbies at Atlantic Wharf [280 and 290 Congress Street, Boston, MA]. All proceeds from the competition and the canned goods themselves will benefit the Merrimack Valley Food Bank. More details on how to sign up to participate at smpsboston.org/Canstruction.

