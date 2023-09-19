DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary 19-Sep-2023

Authorized Member Decision Date 03.11.2022 Issue Limit 50,000,000,000 Currency Unit TRY Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic Capital Market Board Application Date 12.12.2022 Capital Market Board Approval Date 15.09.2023

It has been announced on December 16, 2022 that application to issue debt instruments including fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures to be sold domestically by public offering, but not limited to fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures and/or credit linked notes and other structured debt instruments to be sold to qualified investors or by private placement; in one or more issuance was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.

Accordingly, the "Summary", which has been approved by the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of bank bonds and/or debentures up to the aggregate amount of TRY 50,000,000,000 within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Garanti BBVA

Attachment File: Prospectus - Summary

