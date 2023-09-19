Bangor, Maine--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - Beal University is excited to announce the launch of its new online Master of Science (M.S.) program in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. Designed to provide comprehensive training for aspiring mental health professionals, the program equips students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in a diverse range of counseling roles.





Clinical Mental Health Counselors provide support and treatment to individuals experiencing mental health challenges

Counselors trained through Beal University's M.S. Clinical Mental Health Counseling program are prepared to work effectively with individuals, couples, families, and groups. Students gain a deep understanding of various theoretical models that guide counseling interventions, ensuring they are equipped to provide tailored and effective support to their clients.

One of the program's highlights is its emphasis on practical experience. Under the supervision of licensed counselors, students engage in extensive hands-on practicum and internship experiences. These opportunities enable students to develop essential skills in crisis management, treatment planning, and coordination of services in both crisis and non-crisis situations, while working collaboratively with other mental health professionals.

"Our M.S. Clinical Mental Health Counseling program is designed to prepare students for the challenging and rewarding field of mental health counseling," said Dr. James Siebert, Program Director. "Our faculty members, all holding master's or doctorate degrees in the field, bring their practical clinical experience to the online classroom, ensuring our students receive a well-rounded education that prepares them for real-world scenarios."

With a curriculum structured for completion in as few as 22 months, graduates of the program are well positioned for enhanced employment opportunities and licensure in the field. Graduates will be equipped to pursue various roles, including private practice, inpatient and outpatient treatment centers, community mental health centers, and government agencies.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor (2021), the median annual wage for mental health counselors ranged from $48,520 to over $77,980 for the top 10% earners.

For more information about Beal University's M.S. Clinical Mental Health Counseling program, visit https://beal.edu/.

Media Contact:

Jeff Burbine

VP of Enrollment

jburbine@beal.edu

207-307-3900

