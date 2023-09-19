RegDOX Solutions Inc.: RegDOX Introduces Sequester: The Ultimate Solution for Discovering and Protecting Sensitive Electronic Files

Setting the Gold Standard for CMMC and ITAR Compliance Automation

NASHUA, NH / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Today, RegDOX proudly announces the launch of Sequestertm, a revolutionary client-based solution specifically engineered to discover and safeguard electronic files within any organization. With an emphasis on seamless automation, Sequester ensures unparalleled efficiency in content identification and management.

Designed with a core objective to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), Sequester is poised to become an indispensable tool for federal contractors and exporters. This cutting-edge solution facilitates an unprecedented level of automated CMMC and ITAR compliance that was once considered unattainable.

Critical features of Sequester include:

Easy-to-implement quick searches.

User-friendly admin controls.

Transparent and traceable actions.

Comprehensive and downloadable reports.

Automated scan routines, including email and email attachments.

These capabilities are further amplified when integrated with a RegDOX data room. For existing RegDOX Data Room Service customers, Sequester takes content security to another level by automatically uploading identified sensitive content directly into the secure confines of a RegDOX data room, ensuring unwavering compliance.

"We're not just introducing a tool; we're unlocking the future of compliance automation," says Napoleon O'Brien, RegDOX's Director of Technology. "By setting Sequester to operate autonomously in the backdrop, paired with scan routines and the robust infrastructure of a RegDOX data room, organizations can rest assured that no unsecured content lingers on their devices."

Interested parties are encouraged to explore Sequester's potential and embrace the future of compliance. For more information and to schedule a demo, please visit www.RegDOX.com or reach out to RegDOX Sales at Sales@RegDOX.com or (800) 517-3171.

About RegDOX Solutions Inc.

Since 2007, RegDOX Solutions Inc. has been a market-leading provider of highly intuitive SaaS solutions enabling customers to securely manage and collaborate on confidential documents and information, whether inside or outside their IT environments. RegDOX® products offer compliance options for the cloud transmission and storage of CUI and corporate technical data through highly intuitive, feature-rich virtual data room solutions.

Contact Information

Kyle Waite

Marketing Specialist, RegDOX Solutions

kwaite@regdox.com

6039214260

SOURCE: RegDOX Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785479/regdox-introduces-sequester-the-ultimate-solution-for-discovering-and-protecting-sensitive-electronic-files