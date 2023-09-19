SAVE THE DATE: AccountAbility CEO Sunny Misser To Speak During Climate Week NYC 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / AccountAbility, a trusted global ESG Consulting and Standards firm with a three-decade history in guiding leaders to build better companies, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Mr. Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser will lead a virtual panel - Building Better Boards, taking place during Climate Week NYC 2023.

The Accountability in a Sustainable World Conference will be held in collaboration with the Sustainable Investment Forum North America 2023. The Forum is the largest finance forum during Climate Week NYC, in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP-FI). The conference brings together thought leaders, policymakers, business executives, and sustainability experts to discuss critical issues related to accountability, transparency, and sustainability in the context of addressing climate change.

The virtual panel - Building Better Boards - convened by AccountAbility and moderated by Mr. Misser on September 21, 2023, as part of the Accountability in a Sustainable World Conference 2023 during Climate Week NYC, will bring together global leaders for an in-depth discussion on the shifting mandate of Boards and how Directors can address the ESG challenges faced by organizations as business demands evolve and stakeholder expectations intensify.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Building Better Boards, a virtual panel convened by AccountAbility and moderated by Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser.

When: September 21, 2023, at 1:00pm ET

Panel Participants:

• Mr. Marco Antonio Achón, Head of Santander Corporate & Investment Banking US; General Manager Banco Santander, S.A., New York Branch

• Ms. Gabriela Figueiredo Dias, Chair of the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants - IESBA

• Mr. Robert. H. Herz, Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board - Morgan Stanley; Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board - Fannie Mae

• Mr. Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser, (Moderator), Chief Executive Officer of AccountAbility

Register for the online event: https://events.climateaction.org/care-conference/registration/

"It is an honor to be a part of the Accountability in a Sustainable World Conference 2023. The Building Better Boards panel offers a useful platform to discuss a critical ESG issue - the need for improved, effective, and future-focused Corporate Governance," comments AccountAbility Chief Executive Officer Mr. Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser. "Boards have long played a key role in setting a 'Tone at the Top' and shaping an organization's culture, values, and business practices. Each Director, therefore, serves as a vital 'link' between the organization's core values and its ultimate performance."

About AccountAbility

AccountAbility is a global Consulting and Standards firm that works with businesses, investors, governments, and multi-lateral organizations to innovate and advance the global Sustainability / ESG agenda by improving the practices, performance, and impact of organizations. The firm focuses on delivering practical, effective, and enduring results that enable our clients to succeed. AccountAbility is a Public Benefit Corporation, operating globally through a highly qualified team from offices in New York, London, Riyadh, and Dubai. The firm is the recipient of multiple business awards from the Financial Times, Forbes, and Capital Finance International. Learn more at?www.accountability.org.

