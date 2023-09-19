Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - PracticalESG.com, a product site of CCRcorp, will launch its 2023 Practical ESG Conference on September 19 via a virtual conference platform. The conference, sponsored by Morrison Foerster, consists of nine programs designed to deliver practical guidance on current ESG developments in a candid and conversational format.

Established ESG professionals in legal, accounting/auditing, insurance, IT and in-house corporate practices will provide information for practitioners on a range of critical regulatory developments, stakeholder demands and disclosure matters.

About PracticalESG.com: PracticalESG.com is a trusted source of Environmental, Social, and Governance guidance and updates, curated by experienced and recognized practitioners who emphasize practicality, usability and appropriateness of information.

About CCRcorp: CCRcorp is a legal publishing company that provides practical guidance on legal issues involving corporate and securities regulation, corporate governance, compensation standards and many other areas impacting today's corporate practitioner.

