Islamabad, Pakistan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - Digirocx (Pvt) Limited proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement as it secures the highly coveted Zone Enterprise (ZE) License from the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA). This milestone marks a significant step forward for Digirocx, affirming its steadfast commitment to advancing innovation, excellence, and the transfer of niche technologies from Silicon Valley within Pakistan's technology sector. Digirocx acknowledges that reaching this significant milestone would not have been possible without the unwavering support and contributions from USAID.

Digirocx and STZA team discussion on building tech-enabled ecosystem in Pakistan.

The Zone Enterprise License, officially granted on 1st September 2023, recognizes Digirocx (Pvt) Limited as a Leader in the Data Center, IT/ITeS & Training and Research category. This ZE license is a testament to Digirocx's dedication to pushing boundaries and shaping the future of technology services in Pakistan and the region.

Located in downtown Islamabad, Digirocx's offers a conducive environment for fostering creativity, collaboration, and technological advancement. This strategic location further solidifies Digirocx's status as a pivotal player in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

Rasim Bokhari, Chief Executive Officer of Digirocx said, "The Zone Enterprise License provides a launching pad for a Silicon Valley based company. This milestone is a game changer for the Data Center space as Digirocx becomes the largest Data Center Operator in Pakistan with over 1000+ racks planned in the next 2 years."

The Zone Enterprise (ZE) License is valid for ten (10) years, providing Digirocx (Pvt) Limited with ample time to further its mission of innovation and excellence. The license provided by the government body, STZA, aims to create an innovation-friendly environment, positioning Pakistan as a competitive player in the global tech industry, and contributing significantly to the country's economic progress.

About Digirocx (Pvt) Limited:

Digirocx (Pvt) Limited, a subsidiary of a US-based organization - Datarocx Inc., is a dynamic startup specializing in Data Center, IT/ITeS, and Training Services. With a passion for innovation and excellence, Digirocx is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its clients and contributing to the growth of the technology sector. For more information, visit our website.

