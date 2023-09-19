PortAventura World launches its 23rd Halloween season, with new shows and its first scare zone

From 23 September to 12 November, the resort will host its most anticipated campaign of the year, whose main novelty will be the scare zone 'La Maldición del Emperador', full of terrifying characters that will put visitors' bravery to the test

TARRAGONA, Spain, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PortAventura World will kick off its new Halloween season on 23 September, as part of a campaign that will run until 12 November. The season will last more than 50 days, as part of the resort's firm commitment to deseasonalise tourism in the area, after having launched a historically earlier reopening last February.

Lovers of terror and adrenaline will discover a complete range of activities at this new edition of Halloween at PortAventura World. As well as enjoying new shows and decorations throughout the entire park, the public will be able to explore 6 passages of terror and a new scare zone: 'La Maldición del Emperador'. This thrilling open-air route located in China Baja is free to enter and will have 20 terrifying characters who will be looking to interact with visitors.

For David García Blancas, general manager of PortAventura World, the company aspires to "continue backing one of the things we do best, our legendary Halloween, always with a new range of activities, but also maintaining the shows and passages of terror that we know are most popular. This year, we have created a scare zone that will spook quite a few, although it is suitable for the whole family. Our aim is to continue to reach, or even surpass, our record figures for income and visitors, which last year stood at more than 650,000 people".

One of PortAventura World's commitments is to promote the circular economy, which aims to optimise materials and resources to extend their life and thus minimise the impact on the environment. Among other measures to fulfil this purpose, once the Halloween season is over, the 15,000 pumpkins that have decorated the park, which come from organic crops from local farms, will be converted into feed for livestock on farms in the area.

In addition, PortAventura Dreams, PortAventura Foundation's village, which each year takes in more than 200 families with children in vulnerable situations due to serious illness, will also be promoting Halloween activities for the little ones, such as make-up workshops.

