6,3506,40019:11
19.09.2023 | 18:00
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19

19 September 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 188,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 546.731p. The highest price paid per share was 550.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 543.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0232% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 496,975,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 810,080,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

18

546.20

08:07:25

1200

546.20

08:07:25

411

546.20

08:07:25

1461

546.00

08:07:25

1431

546.80

08:09:00

1366

545.80

08:10:22

1427

548.40

08:23:25

1656

547.60

08:25:19

1277

547.60

08:30:08

166

547.60

08:30:08

1463

547.40

08:35:01

1047

546.60

08:43:21

393

546.60

08:43:21

1025

546.40

08:46:43

456

546.40

08:46:43

222

546.60

08:50:39

1200

546.60

08:50:39

1304

547.40

08:56:43

198

547.40

08:56:43

1652

547.80

09:03:33

1516

548.60

09:19:50

1444

548.60

09:48:57

1504

549.00

10:02:27

1405

549.00

10:02:27

200

549.00

10:02:27

357

548.00

10:11:46

1200

548.00

10:11:46

1533

547.80

10:11:46

1131

547.00

10:14:32

216

547.00

10:14:32

1298

548.20

10:21:34

464

548.20

10:21:34

316

548.20

10:21:34

434

548.20

10:21:34

750

548.20

10:21:34

57

548.20

10:21:34

1435

548.00

10:22:42

1407

548.20

10:29:21

1464

548.20

10:36:29

703

548.20

10:41:15

722

548.20

10:41:15

346

549.40

10:49:41

1057

549.40

10:49:41

1200

549.60

10:59:55

251

549.60

10:59:55

1666

550.60

11:19:57

385

550.60

11:19:57

1074

550.60

11:19:57

1628

550.20

11:22:48

876

549.80

11:30:41

780

549.80

11:30:41

293

550.60

11:46:53

1163

550.60

11:46:53

1504

550.40

11:47:42

120

550.20

12:19:04

1759

550.20

12:19:04

2099

550.20

12:19:04

91

550.40

12:20:03

1486

550.40

12:20:03

264

550.40

12:31:41

1200

550.40

12:31:41

141

550.40

12:31:41

1659

549.40

12:35:57

1586

548.80

12:45:23

1503

549.00

12:55:31

282

549.00

13:04:08

1260

549.00

13:04:08

1488

548.60

13:17:14

287

548.60

13:17:14

613

548.60

13:17:14

750

548.60

13:17:14

1509

548.00

13:30:48

1737

548.00

13:30:48

1535

547.80

13:30:48

1509

547.40

13:32:58

130

547.40

13:32:58

1423

546.80

13:38:11

684

546.20

13:40:42

605

546.20

13:40:42

183

546.20

13:40:42

1617

545.60

13:41:30

1507

545.80

13:46:11

801

546.00

13:48:30

643

546.00

13:48:30

1422

545.80

13:51:36

304

546.00

14:00:36

1170

546.00

14:00:36

1363

546.20

14:04:46

1467

546.00

14:05:46

1464

547.00

14:10:22

1638

547.20

14:18:26

551

547.20

14:18:26

611

547.20

14:18:26

431

547.20

14:18:26

1580

547.20

14:28:45

1811

547.00

14:29:51

452

547.80

14:33:26

913

548.40

14:35:40

630

548.40

14:35:40

1379

548.80

14:37:30

738

548.80

14:37:30

1133

548.80

14:37:30

1833

548.60

14:38:35

375

548.60

14:38:35

616

548.60

14:38:35

605

548.60

14:38:35

431

548.60

14:38:35

742

548.20

14:38:59

727

548.20

14:38:59

1518

548.00

14:42:41

464

548.00

14:45:45

1200

548.00

14:45:45

1465

547.40

14:50:15

1396

547.20

14:50:19

1353

547.20

14:53:26

185

546.60

14:55:46

1200

546.60

14:55:46

1351

546.20

14:58:55

917

546.20

14:58:55

605

546.20

14:58:55

1512

545.60

15:01:07

1543

544.80

15:02:48

1406

544.80

15:05:33

750

545.60

15:11:59

605

545.60

15:11:59

971

545.60

15:11:59

1589

545.60

15:11:59

1627

545.40

15:13:38

1540

545.40

15:16:20

502

545.60

15:21:25

952

545.60

15:21:25

1510

545.40

15:25:02

631

545.20

15:25:05

904

545.20

15:25:05

1346

544.80

15:27:40

623

545.00

15:30:06

866

545.00

15:30:06

1583

544.60

15:30:41

1412

544.40

15:32:20

1392

544.20

15:34:10

1526

544.20

15:35:47

140

543.80

15:38:50

1356

543.80

15:38:51

252

544.60

15:46:00

1608

544.60

15:46:07

1405

544.60

15:46:07

1539

544.60

15:49:15

4

544.80

15:50:56

1634

544.80

15:50:56

1067

544.80

15:52:56

570

544.80

15:52:56

650

544.80

15:53:06

1547

544.60

15:53:22

1488

544.60

15:54:55

543

544.40

15:55:02

384

544.40

15:56:42

615

544.40

15:56:42

167

544.40

15:56:51

605

544.40

15:58:51

231

544.40

15:58:51

631

544.40

15:58:51

673

544.20

16:00:02

690

544.20

16:00:02

750

544.20

16:00:02

970

544.00

16:02:26

501

544.00

16:02:26

1118

543.80

16:03:51

537

543.80

16:03:51

1672

543.60

16:05:21

401

543.60

16:05:56

1264

543.60

16:05:56

334

543.60

16:05:56

1460

543.80

16:09:59

642

543.80

16:09:59

272

543.80

16:09:59

426

543.80

16:09:59

797

543.80

16:09:59

1368

543.80

16:09:59

775

543.80

16:12:59

445

543.80

16:12:59

223

543.80

16:12:59

156

543.80

16:13:24

605

543.80

16:13:24

278

543.80

16:13:24

1071

543.80

16:13:36

355

543.80

16:13:36

711

544.60

16:15:31

806

544.60

16:15:31

1373

544.60

16:16:02

237

544.60

16:16:02

1644

545.20

16:20:18

1062

545.20

16:20:18

1943

545.20

16:20:18

3552

545.60

16:22:54


