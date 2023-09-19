Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19
19 September 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 188,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 546.731p. The highest price paid per share was 550.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 543.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0232% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 496,975,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 810,080,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
18
546.20
08:07:25
1200
546.20
08:07:25
411
546.20
08:07:25
1461
546.00
08:07:25
1431
546.80
08:09:00
1366
545.80
08:10:22
1427
548.40
08:23:25
1656
547.60
08:25:19
1277
547.60
08:30:08
166
547.60
08:30:08
1463
547.40
08:35:01
1047
546.60
08:43:21
393
546.60
08:43:21
1025
546.40
08:46:43
456
546.40
08:46:43
222
546.60
08:50:39
1200
546.60
08:50:39
1304
547.40
08:56:43
198
547.40
08:56:43
1652
547.80
09:03:33
1516
548.60
09:19:50
1444
548.60
09:48:57
1504
549.00
10:02:27
1405
549.00
10:02:27
200
549.00
10:02:27
357
548.00
10:11:46
1200
548.00
10:11:46
1533
547.80
10:11:46
1131
547.00
10:14:32
216
547.00
10:14:32
1298
548.20
10:21:34
464
548.20
10:21:34
316
548.20
10:21:34
434
548.20
10:21:34
750
548.20
10:21:34
57
548.20
10:21:34
1435
548.00
10:22:42
1407
548.20
10:29:21
1464
548.20
10:36:29
703
548.20
10:41:15
722
548.20
10:41:15
346
549.40
10:49:41
1057
549.40
10:49:41
1200
549.60
10:59:55
251
549.60
10:59:55
1666
550.60
11:19:57
385
550.60
11:19:57
1074
550.60
11:19:57
1628
550.20
11:22:48
876
549.80
11:30:41
780
549.80
11:30:41
293
550.60
11:46:53
1163
550.60
11:46:53
1504
550.40
11:47:42
120
550.20
12:19:04
1759
550.20
12:19:04
2099
550.20
12:19:04
91
550.40
12:20:03
1486
550.40
12:20:03
264
550.40
12:31:41
1200
550.40
12:31:41
141
550.40
12:31:41
1659
549.40
12:35:57
1586
548.80
12:45:23
1503
549.00
12:55:31
282
549.00
13:04:08
1260
549.00
13:04:08
1488
548.60
13:17:14
287
548.60
13:17:14
613
548.60
13:17:14
750
548.60
13:17:14
1509
548.00
13:30:48
1737
548.00
13:30:48
1535
547.80
13:30:48
1509
547.40
13:32:58
130
547.40
13:32:58
1423
546.80
13:38:11
684
546.20
13:40:42
605
546.20
13:40:42
183
546.20
13:40:42
1617
545.60
13:41:30
1507
545.80
13:46:11
801
546.00
13:48:30
643
546.00
13:48:30
1422
545.80
13:51:36
304
546.00
14:00:36
1170
546.00
14:00:36
1363
546.20
14:04:46
1467
546.00
14:05:46
1464
547.00
14:10:22
1638
547.20
14:18:26
551
547.20
14:18:26
611
547.20
14:18:26
431
547.20
14:18:26
1580
547.20
14:28:45
1811
547.00
14:29:51
452
547.80
14:33:26
913
548.40
14:35:40
630
548.40
14:35:40
1379
548.80
14:37:30
738
548.80
14:37:30
1133
548.80
14:37:30
1833
548.60
14:38:35
375
548.60
14:38:35
616
548.60
14:38:35
605
548.60
14:38:35
431
548.60
14:38:35
742
548.20
14:38:59
727
548.20
14:38:59
1518
548.00
14:42:41
464
548.00
14:45:45
1200
548.00
14:45:45
1465
547.40
14:50:15
1396
547.20
14:50:19
1353
547.20
14:53:26
185
546.60
14:55:46
1200
546.60
14:55:46
1351
546.20
14:58:55
917
546.20
14:58:55
605
546.20
14:58:55
1512
545.60
15:01:07
1543
544.80
15:02:48
1406
544.80
15:05:33
750
545.60
15:11:59
605
545.60
15:11:59
971
545.60
15:11:59
1589
545.60
|
15:11:59
1627
545.40
15:13:38
1540
545.40
15:16:20
502
545.60
15:21:25
952
545.60
15:21:25
1510
545.40
15:25:02
631
545.20
15:25:05
904
545.20
15:25:05
1346
544.80
15:27:40
623
545.00
15:30:06
866
545.00
15:30:06
1583
544.60
15:30:41
1412
544.40
15:32:20
1392
544.20
15:34:10
1526
544.20
15:35:47
140
543.80
15:38:50
1356
543.80
15:38:51
252
544.60
15:46:00
1608
544.60
15:46:07
1405
544.60
15:46:07
1539
544.60
15:49:15
4
544.80
15:50:56
1634
544.80
15:50:56
1067
544.80
15:52:56
570
544.80
15:52:56
650
544.80
15:53:06
1547
544.60
15:53:22
1488
544.60
15:54:55
543
544.40
15:55:02
384
544.40
15:56:42
615
544.40
15:56:42
167
544.40
15:56:51
605
544.40
15:58:51
231
544.40
15:58:51
631
544.40
15:58:51
673
544.20
16:00:02
690
544.20
16:00:02
750
544.20
16:00:02
970
544.00
16:02:26
501
544.00
16:02:26
1118
543.80
16:03:51
537
543.80
16:03:51
1672
543.60
16:05:21
401
543.60
16:05:56
1264
543.60
16:05:56
334
543.60
16:05:56
1460
543.80
16:09:59
642
543.80
16:09:59
272
543.80
16:09:59
426
543.80
16:09:59
797
543.80
16:09:59
1368
543.80
16:09:59
775
543.80
16:12:59
445
543.80
16:12:59
223
543.80
16:12:59
156
543.80
16:13:24
605
543.80
16:13:24
278
543.80
16:13:24
1071
543.80
16:13:36
355
543.80
16:13:36
711
544.60
16:15:31
806
544.60
16:15:31
1373
544.60
16:16:02
237
544.60
16:16:02
1644
545.20
16:20:18
1062
545.20
16:20:18
1943
545.20
16:20:18
3552
545.60
16:22:54