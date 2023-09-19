Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.09.2023
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2023 | 18:02
Industry Visionary Jitter Garcia Appointed as VP of Operations at Entire Productions

Steering Innovation in Experiential Events

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Entire Productions is excited to welcome Jitter Garcia as the new Vice President of Operations, further elevating its reputation as a leader in the experiential event and entertainment industry.

Jitter Garcia, VP of Operations-Entire Productions, Inc.

Jitter Garcia, VP of Operations-Entire Productions, Inc.
Professional headshot for Jitter Garcia, VP of Operations-Entire Productions, Inc.

With an impressive tenure at TelevisaUnivision, Garcia has carved a distinguished career spanning over a decade. Her expertise encompasses strategic event planning, experiential marketing, and brand activation, sharpened in the media, lifestyle, and entertainment sectors. Garcia has been instrumental in orchestrating iconic events, including the Latin GRAMMY Awards, Cannes Lions 2022, and the UEFA Champions League Final in Madrid 2019, to name a few.

Founder and CEO Natasha Miller remarks, "Jitter brings a remarkable wealth of knowledge in experiential event production and business operations. We look forward to seeing her elevate our clients' event experiences to new heights."

In her new role, Garcia will spearhead the expansion and growth of Entire Productions' business divisions, enhancing the company's portfolio in full event and entertainment production, as well as virtual and hybrid events.

Garcia comments, "I am thrilled to join the dynamic team at Entire Productions, where innovation meets excellence. Together, we will craft unforgettable experiences that resonate and inspire."

ABOUT ENTIRE PRODUCTIONS

Entire Productions stands as a beacon of creativity and excellence in the event and entertainment production landscape. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company is recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies three times consecutively and hailed in the San Francisco Business Times' Fast 100. Offering both in-person and virtual event solutions, Entire Productions is synonymous with exceptional creativity, rigorous planning, and client satisfaction. Entire Productions creates bold experiences that drive guest engagement and brand enthusiasm.

Contact Information

Natasha Miller
Founder/CEO
natasha@entireproductions.com
4152919191

SOURCE: Entire Productions

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785277/industry-visionary-jitter-garcia-appointed-as-vp-of-operations-at-entire-productions

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
