ReShape Lifesciences Inc: ReShape Lifesciences Significantly Strengthens Patent Portfolio Related to its Obalon Balloon System

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences® (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, today announced that the company has significantly strengthened the patent portfolio related to its Obalon® Balloon System. Specifically, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted one patent and provided the company with a Notice of Allowance for two additional patents, providing foundational protection of the system.



Granted U.S. Patent No. 11,737,899 , entitled "Intragastric Device," covers claims for an intragastric balloon system with a needle assembly comprising a catheter needle sleeve and needle for inflation of the balloon system, among other claims.

Notice of Allowance for patent application 16/993,110 , entitled, "Pressure Control System For Intragastric Device." If issued, the patent would include claims directed to systems and methods for inflating an intragastric device. The allowed application is a continuation of issued U.S. Patent No. 10,772,752 issued September 15, 2020. This patent family has an estimated patent term to at least October 2037.

Notice of Allowance for patent application 17/581,792, entitled, "Intragastric Device." When issued, the patent will cover claims for an intragastric balloon system, comprising a capsule configured to be swallowable by a patient and to degrade in a gastric environment, with a balloon compacted and contained within the capsule, the balloon including an outer and inner surface, an interior cavity, a fill valve and release valve wherein the fill valve and release valves are separate valves, among other claims.



"Granting of the one patent and receipt of two additional patent allowances for the Obalon Intragastric Balloon System, which, together provide foundational protection, is a critical achievement and further enhances the strength of the intellectual property around our product portfolio," stated Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences. "Since filing our first application for this product in 2011, we have accumulated over 50 patents around the intragastric balloon system. Additionally, ReShape has amassed a family of more than 160 patents and a number of patents pending for a variety of novel, and protected inventions. Moving forward, we will continue to reinforce our intellectual property rights around both our product portfolio and commercialization efforts, while also taking offensive action to defend our position, when necessary, utilizing non-dilutive funding."

About ReShape Lifesciences®

ReShape Lifesciences® is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. ReShapeCare is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight loss patients led by board-certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals. The investigational Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation (DBSN) system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about our future intellectual property protection measures. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors identified as "risk factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

