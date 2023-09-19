The "Turkey Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Turkey's social commerce industry is on a robust growth trajectory, with expectations to reach US$2.97 billion in 2023.

The report anticipates steady expansion in the social commerce sector in Turkey, projecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.6% from 2023 to 2028.

By 2028, the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in Turkey's social commerce market is predicted to reach US$13.08 billion.

This comprehensive report provides a data-centric analysis of the social commerce industry in Turkey, offering insights into market opportunities and risks.

With over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) specific to Turkey, the report offers a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

Scope

The report covers various aspects of the social commerce industry in Turkey, including:

Market Size and Growth Dynamics: Analyzing the growth trajectory of both e-commerce and social commerce industries in Turkey from 2019 to 2028. Retail Product Categories: Providing market size and forecasts for social commerce in various retail product categories, including clothing footwear, beauty and personal care, food grocery, appliances and electronics, home improvement, travel, and hospitality. End Use Segments: Segmenting the social commerce market by end use, including B2B, B2C, and C2C. End Use Devices: Analyzing market size and forecasts based on end-use devices, such as mobile and desktop. Location: Examining the social commerce market based on location, including domestic and cross-border transactions, as well as tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities. Payment Method: Providing insights into payment methods used in social commerce transactions, including credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, prepaid cards, digital and mobile wallets, other digital payments, and cash. Platforms: Covering various social commerce platforms, including video commerce, social network-led commerce, social reselling, group buying, and product review platforms. Consumer Demographics Behavior: Analyzing consumer demographics and behavior, including age, income level, and gender.

Reasons to Buy

The report offers several compelling reasons for businesses and investors to consider:

Understanding Market Dynamics: Gain insights into market trends, opportunities, and forecasts in Turkey's social commerce industry. Opportunity Assessment: Assess emerging opportunities across different end-use sectors within the social commerce market. Market-Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and formulate strategies to target specific opportunities in the social commerce industry, considering key trends, drivers, and risks.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4gn9bd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230919849412/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900