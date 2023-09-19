The Lifetime Value Company Has Been Named by Fortune Media and Great Place to Work as Part of the 2023 Best Workplaces in Technology List, Ranking 21st

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / The Lifetime Value Company (LTVCo.) has been named by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine as part of the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology List. This is LTVCo.'s first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 21st place for small/medium-sized companies. Earning a spot means that LTVCo. is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on analysis of survey responses of over 162,000 current employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies in the tech industry.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Fortune Media and Great Place To Work," Josh Levy, CEO and co-founder of The Lifetime Value Company, said. "As a technology company deeply committed to innovation, our goal at The Lifetime Value Company has always been to make public data more accessible, understandable, and usable for everyone. The powerful apps and web-based tools we create are a direct result of our exceptional team's drive to innovate and transform raw data into practical, meaningful information. We strive to create a dynamic, inspiring work environment where everyone on our talented team, from engineering to human resources, can continue to push the boundaries of what's possible."

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Technology," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies know that it isn't the industry - but the company - that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: higher levels of performance, innovation, and customer experience."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Technology," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in technology is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what's needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance."

This year, The Lifetime Value Company was also awarded three Best and Brightest Workplace awards from the National Association for Business Resources, and was named as part of Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers, BuiltIn's 2023 Best Places to Work, and ranked in the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York, 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials and 2023 Fortune Best Medium Workplaces lists.

About The Lifetime Value Company

The Lifetime Value Company is a tech company with a culture of innovation and passion for data. We build and ship best-in-class apps and web-based products and tools that put the power of information into the hands of our customers. Our mission is to help people discover, understand and use data in their everyday lives. Learn more at www.ltvco.com and on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology List

Great Place To Work selected the Best Workplaces in Technology by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 162,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies in the technology industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index Survey. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received, representing the work experiences of 7.5 million employees. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

