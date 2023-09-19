Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture: Field to Market Announces Updates to Its Climate Commitments Hub, Showcasing Growth in Climate Action Across the Agriculture Value Chain

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Today, Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture announced the annual update to its Climate Commitments Hub, which highlights targeted and aspirational commitments made by its members. This update showcases an increase in climate commitments from across Field to Market's diverse membership sectors - affiliate, agribusiness, brands & retail, civil society, and grower.

Included in the update are climate commitments made by 126 of Field to Market member organizations - an increase from the 117 commitments found this time last year.

This update is launched in conjunction with Climate Week, as organizations from across the globe are coming together to celebrate achievements in climate action as well as explore new opportunities for continued improvement.

Field to Market's Climate Commitments Hub demonstrates that organizations across the agriculture value chain are focusing greater attention on the changing climate, acknowledging the role their sector is prepared to play in driving lasting change.

"We are proud to see our members setting targeted and aspirational public climate goals and commitments to address climate change," said Field to Market President Scott Herndon. "We must continue to find ways to collaborate to reach our shared goals, as no one organization can solve this challenge alone. We must work together to accelerate climate action in our agricultural value chain."

By gathering commitments into this resource, Field to Market enables companies and organizations within the agriculture sector to benchmark their ambition with peers, drive greater climate performance, facilitate pre-competitive collaboration, foster additional research where needed, and promote transparency and accountability for these targets. It also provides the public an opportunity to view climate commitments by sector, exploring the progress organizations have made and what is left to be done.

Field to Market's Climate Commitments Hub will continue to be updated regularly, with a published report to be launched biennially to reflect the current state of the industry's commitments and progress.

Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture brings together a diverse group of grower organizations; agribusinesses; food, feed, beverage, restaurant and retail companies; conservation groups; universities and public sector partners to focus on defining, measuring and advancing the sustainability of food, feed, fiber and fuel production. Field to Market is comprised of over 190 members representing all facets of the U.S. agricultural supply chain, with members employing more than 5 million people and representing combined revenues totaling over $1.5 trillion. Learn more at https://fieldtomarket.org.

