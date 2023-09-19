Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Unabhängiges Research nennt lukratives Kursziel! Aktie vor Kurssprung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2023 | 19:02
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avamere Living Announces In-House Therapy

Avamere Living Announces Move to Bring All Therapy In-House

WILSONVILLE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Avamere Living, a skilled nursing and post-acute care company, reveals decision to bring all therapy in-house through a new company, Avamere Rehab.

In a major announcement, Avamere Living President Carl Tabor delivered updates regarding the company's strategy to bring therapy services in-house. This will replace contracted therapy with Infinity Rehab and should help Avamere find greater efficiency and quality control with therapy services. To head this new endeavor, JoLynn Munro (MS, OTR/L) has joined the Avamere Team from Infinity as the new President of Avamere Rehab.

"I am very happy to have the opportunity to build an in-house therapy program alongside the executive team and facility administrators," said Munro. "I look forward to collaborating with the Avamere Living teams."

Munro has over 30 years serving in the older adult rehab space. Prior to her work with Avamere, she worked with Infinity Rehab, first as the VP of Operations and then as President during the last five years. During her tenure at Infinity, Munro worked diligently to meet the unique challenges encountered in healthcare during the transition to PDPM and the COVID pandemic.

Currently, Avamere operates 33 skilled nursing facilities, five of which were acquisitions in 2023 that currently utilize facility employed therapists. Munro and her team will work with facility leadership to transition the other 28 facilities throughout the remainder of 2023. To read more about JoLynn Munro and Avamere Rehab, please visit www.avamere.com/blog/.

Contact Information

Maggie Hilty
VP of Market Strategy
mhilty1@avamere.com
5038308451

SOURCE: Avamere Living

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785342/avamere-living-announces-in-house-therapy

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.