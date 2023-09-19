Avamere Living Announces In-House Therapy

Avamere Living Announces Move to Bring All Therapy In-House

WILSONVILLE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Avamere Living, a skilled nursing and post-acute care company, reveals decision to bring all therapy in-house through a new company, Avamere Rehab.

In a major announcement, Avamere Living President Carl Tabor delivered updates regarding the company's strategy to bring therapy services in-house. This will replace contracted therapy with Infinity Rehab and should help Avamere find greater efficiency and quality control with therapy services. To head this new endeavor, JoLynn Munro (MS, OTR/L) has joined the Avamere Team from Infinity as the new President of Avamere Rehab.

"I am very happy to have the opportunity to build an in-house therapy program alongside the executive team and facility administrators," said Munro. "I look forward to collaborating with the Avamere Living teams."

Munro has over 30 years serving in the older adult rehab space. Prior to her work with Avamere, she worked with Infinity Rehab, first as the VP of Operations and then as President during the last five years. During her tenure at Infinity, Munro worked diligently to meet the unique challenges encountered in healthcare during the transition to PDPM and the COVID pandemic.

Currently, Avamere operates 33 skilled nursing facilities, five of which were acquisitions in 2023 that currently utilize facility employed therapists. Munro and her team will work with facility leadership to transition the other 28 facilities throughout the remainder of 2023. To read more about JoLynn Munro and Avamere Rehab, please visit www.avamere.com/blog/.

