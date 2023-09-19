Warsaw, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - Otomoto Pay is proud to announce that its innovative Scan&Buy feature has been awarded the Bronze Stevie® Award in the Financial Services category at the 20th Annual International Business Awards®. This prestigious recognition showcases Otomoto Pay's excellence in fintech, embedded finance, innovation processes, personalization, customer experience, and mobility.

Otomoto Pay has set a new standard in the automotive industry. Otomoto, the 8th largest automotive classifieds platform globally, introduced Otomoto Pay with its groundbreaking Scan&Buy feature. This innovation allows users to scan vehicle license plates or QR codes, instantly providing access to market prices and optimal financing options for used cars.

The Scan&Buy feature empowers users to make informed decisions, aims to avoid overpayment, and confirm the credibility of sellers. With just a few clicks, users can access swift credit assessments and arrange financing within minutes. Otomoto Pay's Scan&Buy has redefined the car buying experience, ensuring customers have all the tools they need.

This prestigious recognition from the Stevie® Awards underscores Otomoto Pay's commitment to delivering exceptional financial services, revolutionizing mobility solutions, and enhancing the overall customer experience. With over 3,700 submissions spanning more than 60 countries, these awards represent remarkable accomplishments that establish new industry standards. By combining innovation, personalization, and cutting-edge technology, Otomoto Pay continues to revolutionize the fintech and embedded finance landscape.

"We are honored to receive the Bronze Stevie® Award for our Scan&Buy feature," said Anna Drozdowska, Marketing Manager at Otomoto Pay. "This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to providing our users with the best possible experience when financing their vehicle purchases. We believe in the power of innovation to simplify and streamline the car buying process, and this recognition reaffirms our mission."

The Stevie® Awards, renowned for recognizing excellence in various industries, celebrate the achievements of organizations and professionals worldwide.

About Otomoto Pay

Founded with a vision to revolutionize the car financing landscape, Otomoto Pay is a trailblazer in the Fintech industry. With its innovative Scan&Buy application, the company is redefining the car-buying experience, providing users with unparalleled access to personalized financing solutions.

