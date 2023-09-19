NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / The Albertsons Companies' team in Homer, Alaska is committed to bettering their community.
Through a partnership with the State of Alaska Department of Transportation, our Homer, AK Safeway team adopted two miles of highway, and cleans along the road annually. This year's cleanup was a huge success.
Albertsons Companies' Team in Homer, Alaska Conducts Annual Highway Cleanup
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Albertsons CompaniesView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785680/albertsons-companies-team-in-homer-alaska-conducts-annual-highway-cleanup