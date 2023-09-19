Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.09.2023
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
15.09.23
10:10 Uhr
21,900 Euro
-0,050
-0,23 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,70021,90022:16
21,80021,90022:00
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2023 | 21:26
98 Leser
Albertsons Companies' Team in Homer, Alaska Conducts Annual Highway Cleanup

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / The Albertsons Companies' team in Homer, Alaska is committed to bettering their community.

Through a partnership with the State of Alaska Department of Transportation, our Homer, AK Safeway team adopted two miles of highway, and cleans along the road annually. This year's cleanup was a huge success.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785680/albertsons-companies-team-in-homer-alaska-conducts-annual-highway-cleanup

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
