NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / The Albertsons Companies' team in Homer, Alaska is committed to bettering their community.



Through a partnership with the State of Alaska Department of Transportation, our Homer, AK Safeway team adopted two miles of highway, and cleans along the road annually. This year's cleanup was a huge success.

Albertsons Companies' Team in Homer, Alaska Conducts Annual Highway Cleanup

