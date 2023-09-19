The Ascendant Group: Z Life Announces Midtown: The New Epicenter of Sustainable Urban Living in Las Vegas

Z Life Midtown development brings innovative urban living solution to downtown Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Today, Z Life officially unveiled its plans for Midtown, an ambitious mixed-use development designed to redefine the face of urban living. Situated in the vibrant Arts District of Downtown Las Vegas, Midtown will serve as a bridge between downtown Vegas and the iconic Strip. The project encompasses 3,000 residential units and 100,000 sq ft. of commercial space, offering a modern, pedestrian-centric lifestyle.

Guided by Z Life's own revolutionary M8TRIX construction model, Midtown's architecture will be on-par with the beautiful boutique English Hotel, the first building of the Midtown Project, and promises a luxurious lifestyle while keeping costs over 20%+ lower than traditional models. M8TRIX's prefabricated structural systems enable rapid construction timelines, making it an environmentally friendly and efficient choice. The Midtown Project will be a further extension of the English Hotel's high-end architecture, luxury, and modernism.

"We are shaping a lifestyle not available yet in Downtown Las Vegas," said Weina Zhang, Founder and CEO of Z Life. Anna Olin, COO, added, "Our tagline 'Your world, a walk away' captures our mission beautifully, to provide a walkable, urban lifestyle. This neighborhood redefines the essence of urban living by offering a habitat that synergizes luxury, community, and innovation."

Appealing to tech professionals and people interested in sustainable easy living, the first phase plans to introduce 800 units within five years. Pre-leasing will conclude by year-end, and construction will commence early next year. The full project is slated for completion within a 10-year timeline.

Midtown aims to be an eco-conscious community offering walking, biking, and ride-sharing opportunities. A unique 'shared economy' concept features five homes sharing a community Tesla. Onsite amenities include a focus on the biotech community and health-forward living, including fresh grocery options and wellness-related retail.

With a shortfall of 4,000 homes in Downtown Las Vegas and an influx of young professionals, Midtown presents a timely solution. Pre-leases and collaborations offer exciting investment opportunities, aligning with a new, elevated urban core for the Vegas Valley.

Midtown will offer state-of-the-art virtual workspaces equipped with the latest technology to meet the demands of the modern digital era. "It's not just a place to live; it's where innovation happens," said Olin. "Midtown is creating an urban lifestyle which has been lacking in the City of Las Vegas. We are excited to provide an upscale urban core for the tech industry in Las Vegas as well as attainable workforce housing in the Downtown area."

Midtown will change the Downtown Las Vegas landscape, offering a paradigm of urban living that combines city conveniences with a sustainable approach to community and the environment.

For those interested in becoming a part of this revolutionary community, either as potential residents or for leasing commercial space, please visit www.midtownvegas.com for more information and to reserve your spot in Midtown.

About Z Life

Z Life is a pioneer in innovative real estate solutions that are sustainable, efficient, and community-oriented.

