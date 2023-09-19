Anzeige
Atomera, Inc: Atomera to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today announced that its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • LD Micro Main Event XVI on Oct. 3, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset in Bel-Air, Calif., with a presentation at 3:00 pm ET and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available via a link on Atomera's investor relations website at ir.atomera.com. The webcast will be archived and available for 90 days.
  • 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on Nov. 16, 2023 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York, NY., with one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785640/atomera-to-present-at-upcoming-financial-conferences

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
