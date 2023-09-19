Cellev8, the First SOD Product Shatters the Mold with NSF Certified for Sport Accreditation, Paving the Way for Unprecedented Cellular Performance Supplements!

Cellev8 is proud to announce that it is the first supplement company to receive NSF and NSF Certified for Sport certification containing the powerful enzyme Superoxide Dismutase (SOD). This certification opens major doors for the company to sell the powerful Cellev8 products to all collegiate and professional athletes and teams.

WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / We are thrilled to announce that Cellev8, the Superoxide Dismutase-based gummy, has achieved the prestigious NSF for Sport Certification. This remarkable accomplishment reaffirms our commitment to providing top-notch quality and safety in the realm of sports nutrition.

The NSF for Sport Certification is a highly respected and recognized validation that sets the highest standards for dietary supplements in the sports industry. It means you can have complete confidence in the integrity and purity of Cellev8 products, as it ensures that the supplements have been thoroughly examined for banned substances, heavy metals, and other contaminants. This certification demonstrates our dedication to supporting athletes, both professional and recreational, in achieving their peak performance with peace of mind.

Cellev8 is formulated with a unique blend of ingredients, with the key ingredient being Superoxide Dismutase (SOD). SOD is a potent antioxidant enzyme that plays a vital role in neutralizing free radicals, reducing oxidative stress, and supporting overall cellular health. By including SOD in the gummy formula, Cellev8 provides athletes with a natural and effective way to enhance recovery, promote optimal performance, and support their overall well-being.

The NSF for Sport Certification is of paramount importance in the sports industry. Athletes at all levels, from amateurs to professionals, rely on safe and trusted supplements to maximize their potential. This certification ensures that Cellev8 not only meets but exceeds the rigorous standards set forth by NSF International, an independent third-party organization that evaluates and certifies dietary supplements. It is a comprehensive review process that includes testing, auditing, and compliance to guarantee the highest level of quality and safety.

Obtaining the NSF for Sport Certification is a significant milestone for Cellev8, as it solidifies our position as a leader in the sports nutrition industry. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts can confidently incorporate Cellev8 into their training regimen, knowing that our gummies have undergone rigorous testing and adhere to the highest quality standards.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to our dedicated team who has worked tirelessly to achieve this certification, as well as our customers who have supported us throughout this journey." Michael Ferraro, Founder, CEO and Co-Chairman said. "We remain committed to providing superior products that empower athletes to reach new heights and perform at their best."

About Cellev8:

Focused on harnessing the power of Superoxide Dismutase (SOD), Cellev8 is dedicated to delivering products that promote immune support and overall health enhancement. The proprietary natural formula strengthens vitality by boosting one of the body's most potent naturally occurring antioxidants, SOD. By extracting SOD from a rare class of cantaloupe and combining it with nutrient-rich berry extracts such as blueberry, pomegranate, tart cherries, and concord grapes, Cellev8 creates a product line that aims to enhance exercise and workout recovery, as well as improve focus and clarity. With a focus on quality and efficacy, Cellev8 is committed to empowering individuals to unlock their full potential and lead healthy, active lifestyles.

