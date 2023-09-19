South Orange, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 3rd at 9:00 AM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Robert Banks, President & CEO, will be giving the presentation.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVI

Date: October 3-5th, 2023

Presentation: October 3rd at 9:00 AM PT

Virtual Registration: https://me23.sequireevents.com/

*1x1s available for qualified investors

About Nephros

Nephros is committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative water filtration products and services, along with water-quality education, as part of an integrated approach to water safety. Nephros goods serve the needs of customers within the healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency solutions for water management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit www.nephros.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com; to learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.

