Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Unabhängiges Research nennt lukratives Kursziel! Aktie vor Kurssprung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.09.2023 | 00:30
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PASSALACQUA NAMED NO.1 IN THE INAUGURAL RANKING OF THE WORLD'S 50 BEST HOTELS 2023

  • Passalacqua (No.1) in Italy, awarded The World's Best Hotel 2023
  • The inaugural list celebrates hotels from 35 destinations across six continents worldwide
  • The Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award goes to Soneva Fushi (No.7), Maldives
  • Sonu Shivdasani OBE, co-founder and CEO of Soneva, and founder and former CEO of Six Senses, receives the SevenRooms Icon Award
  • Capella Bangkok (No.11) wins the Nikka Best New Hotel Award
  • Singita Lodges (No.15) in South Africa wins the Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award, audited by The Sustainable Restaurant Association
  • Carlo Alberto Best Boutique Hotel is awarded to The Newt (No.37) in Somerset

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of The World's 50 Best Hotels has been announced at a captivating awards ceremony at London's Guildhall. This is 50 Best's first foray into the travel space, and its first new global ranking since the launch of The World's 50 Best Bars in 2009.

Passalacqua in Lake Como, Italy, is named The World's Best Hotel in the inaugural ranking of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2023. Image credit: Ruben Ortiz

The unveiling highlights outstanding hotel experiences across the world that will shape the aspirations of consumers, travellers and hoteliers.

See the full list of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2023 here.

Passalacqua, the luxury boutique hotel in Lake Como, takes the top spot. Located in an 18th century villa with spectacular terraced gardens running down to the water, the De Santis family has created an exquisite 24-room property with the feel of a private home. No.2 is Rosewood Hong Kong, in the city's Victoria Dockside arts and design district with views over the harbour.

London boasts four hotels on the list: Claridge's (No.16), The Connaught (No.22), NoMad London (No.46) and The Savoy (No.47), while two other UK properties were also winners: Gleneagles in Scotland (No.32), recipient of the Art of Hospitality Award and The Newt in Somerset (No.37), recipient of the Carlo Alberto Best Boutique HotelAward.

Four properties in Asia sit at the top end of the list: Rosewood Hong Kong (No.2), Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (No.3), The Upper House in Hong Kong (No.4) and Aman Tokyo (No.5). Highest on the list within 20 metres of a beach, Soneva Fushi (No.7) is named the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel.

Singita Lodges, Kruger National Park, is one of three hotels on the African continent to make the ranking, alongside La Mamounia (No.6) and Royal Mansour (No.23), both in Marrakech.

Media Contact: 50besthotels@the-mcollective.com

Website: https://www.theworlds50best.com/hotels/

Media Centre access: https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213412/WORLDS_50_BEST_HOTELS_2023.pdf
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202087/50_Best_Hotels.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202085/50Best_Hotels_Logo.jpg

50 Best Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/passalacqua-named-no1-in-the-inaugural-ranking-of-the-worlds-50-best-hotels-2023-301932673.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.