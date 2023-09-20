Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - ABC Conclave, is set to gather blockchain enthusiasts, industry leaders, and innovators from around the globe on 7-8 October 2023 at the prestigious Dubai World Trade Centre. This immersive event will provide a unique platform for collaboration, education, and exploration of the latest trends in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, DeFi, and Web3 technologies.





With the blockchain industry evolving at an unprecedented pace, ABC Conclave aims to bring together the brightest minds and disruptive projects to drive innovation and shape the future of decentralized technologies. The event will feature an extensive lineup of expert speakers, interactive workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities to foster knowledge-sharing and strategic partnerships.

Attendees can expect a diverse range of activities, including thought-provoking presentations by industry visionaries, engaging panel discussions on cutting-edge topics, hands-on workshops, and live demonstrations of blockchain solutions. The event will also showcase the fusion of Web2 and Web3 gaming through exhilarating Esports tournaments, a pulsating Music Festival, a spectacular Cosplay event, a thrilling hackathon, exclusive FOMO lounge access to establish impactful relationships with key industry players, ABC Awards ceremony to honor the trailblazers who have made exceptional contributions to the field, as well as an array of engaging Side Events and Workshops, creating an unforgettable experience for the 20,000+ Web3 community under the roof of the grand stage at the Dubai World Trade Center.



ABC Conclave 2023 features an impressive lineup of renowned industry speakers, including:

Ahmed Elmetwally, CEO / General Manager, Private Office of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamadan Al Nahyan, UAE

Belal Jassoma , Head of Business Development, DMCC, Dubai

, Head of Business Development, DMCC, Dubai Carmelo Milian , Founder and CEO, Polkacity, USA

, Founder and CEO, Polkacity, USA Ethan Pierse , Co-Founder, NFT Factory Paris, France

, Co-Founder, NFT Factory Paris, France Mohammed AlKaff AlHashmi , Co-founder, Islamic Coin, UAE

, Co-founder, Islamic Coin, UAE Zayed Al Hemairy , Blockchain, Cryptocurrency & ICO Expert, Bitcoin Inc, UAE

, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency & ICO Expert, Bitcoin Inc, UAE Alex Chehade , Executive Director and General Manager, Binance, UAE

, Executive Director and General Manager, Binance, UAE Igor Bershadsky , Director of Business Development & Partnerships, Hacken, UAE

, Director of Business Development & Partnerships, Hacken, UAE Jason P. Allegrante , Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Fireblocks, USA

, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Fireblocks, USA Haidy Riad , Financial Economist & Consultant, McKinsey & Company, KSA

, Financial Economist & Consultant, McKinsey & Company, KSA Khushboo Gehi , Gold Coding Ambassador, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, UAE

, Gold Coding Ambassador, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, UAE George Chivi , Head Of Partnerships, Smart Token Labs, UAE

, Head Of Partnerships, Smart Token Labs, UAE Ali Safri, AI and Metaverse, Avanza, UAE

Mohamed Roushdy , Senior Consultant - Digital Transformation and Fintech, IFC - International Finance Corporation, UAE

, Senior Consultant - Digital Transformation and Fintech, IFC - International Finance Corporation, UAE Vadim Krekotin , Founding Partner, Cryptomeria Capital, UAE

, Founding Partner, Cryptomeria Capital, UAE Ashish Kumar Singh , Vice President, Expand My Business, UAE

, Vice President, Expand My Business, UAE Akina Ho , Co-founder, Global Head of Business Consultancy, and Head of Asia Pacific Chapter, AllStarsWomen DAO, Singapore

, Co-founder, Global Head of Business Consultancy, and Head of Asia Pacific Chapter, AllStarsWomen DAO, Singapore Malik Khan Kotadia , Co-founder and Chairman, Finnovation Labs Private Limited, Manila

, Co-founder and Chairman, Finnovation Labs Private Limited, Manila Sunil Sharma , CEO, SquadX & Coingape, India

, CEO, SquadX & Coingape, India Jane Thomason , Inaugural Chair, Organization: World Metaverse Council, Australia

, Inaugural Chair, Organization: World Metaverse Council, Australia Tim Mangnall , Founder & CEO, Capital Block, UAE

, Founder & CEO, Capital Block, UAE Matthias Mende, Co-Founder, Dubai Blockchain Center, UAE

Co-Founder, Dubai Blockchain Center, UAE Cristina Ceban , Founder, Women Do Crypto, UAE

, Founder, Women Do Crypto, UAE Charlie Hu , Lucid Blue Ventures, UAE

, Lucid Blue Ventures, UAE Arpit Sharma , Managing Director of SE Asia & MENA Near Foundation, UAE

, Managing Director of SE Asia & MENA Near Foundation, UAE Marcello Mari , Founder & CEO of Singularity DAO, UAE

, Founder & CEO of Singularity DAO, UAE Farkhad Shagulyamov , Founder & CEO of Velas Network, UAE

, Founder & CEO of Velas Network, UAE Bruce Porter Jr , CEO Global Boost/Impact Protocol & Founder of Washington Elite, USA

, CEO Global Boost/Impact Protocol & Founder of Washington Elite, USA Rudy Shoushany , Founder, Producer, Dx Talks & Crypto Talks, UAE

, Founder, Producer, Dx Talks & Crypto Talks, UAE Shailesh Kunnath , Co-Founder, Masary Capital, UAE

, Co-Founder, Masary Capital, UAE Ravindra Kumar , Frontier Wallet, India

, Frontier Wallet, India BK Raj , Founder and Director of Scallop Group, UAE

, Founder and Director of Scallop Group, UAE Aaron T , Octopus Network, UAE

, Octopus Network, UAE Ramani Ramachandran , Founder & CEO of Router Protocol, India

, Founder & CEO of Router Protocol, India Tobais Bauer , Principal, BFF, Singapore

, Principal, BFF, Singapore Preetam Rao , CEO & Co-Founder, QuillAudits, India

, CEO & Co-Founder, QuillAudits, India Harrison Goldsmith , CEO, Kernel Ventures, Singapore

, CEO, Kernel Ventures, Singapore Geoff McAlister , MD, Hex Trust, UAE

, MD, Hex Trust, UAE Catie Romero, Founder and CEO of BABs Labs, USA; to name a few.

The distinguished speakers will share their expertise, insights, and visions for the future of blockchain technology. Their sessions will cover a diverse range of topics, including decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), smart contracts, and the evolution of Web3.

ABC Conclave is proud to have the support of leading sponsors who share the company's vision of advancing the blockchain ecosystem. These strategic partners will gain unparalleled exposure to a global audience, showcasing their products and services, and forging valuable connections within the industry.

As a participant at ABC Conclave, they will have the opportunity to explore the latest innovations, gain insights from industry experts, and connect with like-minded individuals who are driving change in the blockchain space. Whether the participant is an investor, developer, entrepreneur, or simply curious about the potential of blockchain technology, ABC Conclave offers a vibrant environment to expand their knowledge, network, and business opportunities.

"Web3 is more than a technology, it's a revolution. At ABC Conclave, we're not just hosting an event, we're creating a platform for this revolution to grow and thrive. We're bringing together the brightest minds in blockchain, digital assets, and fintech from across the globe for a two-day immersive experience in the heart of Dubai. From Web3 Conclave and high-stakes Esports tournaments to groundbreaking hackathons, from the pulsating rhythms of our music festival to the vibrant creativity of our cosplay event, ABC Conclave is a celebration of the diverse and dynamic spirit of the web3 community," - Kirubakaran Reddy, Founder & CEO, Alphablockz.

Book your tickets today and secure your place at this landmark event to be among the first to experience cutting-edge technologies, innovative projects, and exciting opportunities in the blockchain industry. Get ready to embark on an incredible journey of knowledge, networking, and growth.

If a VC, media partner, C-level executive, or a prospective sponsor is interested in being part of this groundbreaking event, inquire now: https://abcconclave.com/get-in-touch.

Secure a spot at the ABCDXB today and become a driving force for change in the blockchain industry: https://abcconclave.com/tickets

The company looks forward to welcoming the participants to ABC Conclave 2023 and joining forces to shape the future of blockchain technology.

About ABC Conclave:

ABC Conclave is a premier global platform dedicated to showcasing the latest advancements, trends, and insights in the Web 3.0, Blockchain and Crypto space. It promises an exceptional lineup of esteemed Speakers, cutting-edge Projects, and esteemed Partners.

The Dubai edition is assembling top-tier executives including CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Innovation, and prominent experts from the web3, blockchain, and metaverse sectors. This exclusive B2B and B2C gathering will provide a unique opportunity to connect with thought leaders, innovators, and decision-makers driving advancements in these transformative technologies.

The conference offers a platform for insightful discussions, networking, and exploring new opportunities within the crypto ecosystem. Fostering innovation and driving the adoption of decentralized technologies worldwide to shape the future of blockchain technology. This extraordinary event combines Gaming and e-sports tournaments, a vibrant Music Festival, and captivating Cosplay, attracting a diverse audience of over 20,000+ attendees from across the globe. The event will feature a thrilling dev hackathon, and ABC Awards ceremony, as well as an array of engaging Side Events and Workshops. Join ABC Conclave for an unparalleled celebration of the Web3 industry's innovation and potential.

