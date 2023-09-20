

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than a 2-week high of 0.5954 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-month high of 87.98 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5934 and 87.74, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to a 5-day high of 1.7946 and 1.0855 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.7981 and 1.0869, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen, 1.77 against the euro and 1.07 against the aussie.



