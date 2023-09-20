OCHE OWNER, THE SOCIAL GAMING GROUP, SIGNS FRANCHISE PARTNERSHIP FOR UAE EXPANSION

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian-based technology business, The Social Gaming Group, has agreed a new franchise partnership with UAE-based hospitality expert RMAL Hospitality, as part of its continued international expansion plans for gastro-gaming entertainment concept, Oche.

The brand's first site in the UAE will be the seventh market for the Oche brand, with other sites already situated in the UK, Singapore, Norway, The Netherlands, Sweden and Australia.

The move into the UAE is part of a multi venue deal to grow the brand across the UAE and will see Oche expand into desirable, city centre entertainment hubs. The new Dubai site will see Oche's gastro-gaming concept expand into the UAE for the first time, bringing state-of-the-art gaming and world-class cuisine to a new audience.

Troy Warfield, CEO of The Social Gaming Group, said; "We are delighted to announce our new franchise partnership with RMAL Hospitality, to continue our international development by bringing Oche and the gastro gaming concept to the UAE.

"Dubai is famed globally for its world class hospitality and social scene, and Oche is bringing something truly unique to the table, with high quality and innovative cuisine and the best in gastro gaming."

Elias Madbak, Managing Director of RMAL Hospitality, expressed his enthusiasm for the Oche launch, saying, "We are delighted to have signed as the franchise partner with The Social Gaming Group to bring Oche to the UAE to continue the brand's global success."

"We are excited to introduce Oche to Dubai, a city known for its dynamism and sociability. Oche is a groundbreaking concept that blends gastronomy and entertainment like never before, and this venture aligns perfectly with our mission to provide unparalleled hospitality experiences to pave the way for innovation in the region's hospitality sector."

Oche Dubai will launch in early 2024.

