International CICON Conference (Cancer Immunotherapy Conference)

SITC Annual Meeting (Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer)

PEGS Europe Summit (Protein Antibody Engineering Summit)

Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) presents scientific updates in presentations selected for European and American conferences: at the 7th International Cancer Immunotherapy (CICON) Conference in Milan, Italy (September 20 23), at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA, US (November 1 5) and at the 15th Annual Protein Antibody Engineering Summit (PEGS) Europe Summit in Lisbon, Portugal (November 14 16). The communications will feature the latest progress on the Company's research programs in immuno-oncology, namely CLEC-1 (novel myeloid immune checkpoint), CYTOMASK, a new and innovative CIS-demasking cytokine linker technology, BiCKI-IL-7 (bifunctional therapy targeting PD-1 and IL-7), and Tedopi (T-cell epitope-based cancer vaccine).

Nicolas Poirier, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, comments: "OSE will be presenting 9 communications at upcoming leading international scientific conferences. We are proud of the achievements from our researcher teams on the advancement of our innovative programmes. We are committed to progressing those programmes with the most relevant academic and/or pharma partners to further clinical stage studies and ultimately bring breakthrough immunotherapies to patients with high unmet needs."

DETAILS OF THE OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS NEXT PRESENTATION:

CICON23

Seventh "International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference: Translating Science into Survival"

SEPTEMBER 20-23, 2023 MILAN, ITALY

NUMBER TITLE SESSION FIRST AUTHOR P269 ANTAGONIST ANTIBODIES INHIBITING THE BINDING OF MYELOID CHECKPOINT CLEC-1 TO NOVEL ENDOGENOUS LIGANDS DEMONSTRATE HIGH ANTI-TUMOR EFFICACIES IN HUMANIZED PRECLINICAL MODELS POSTER SESSION B

Friday, Sept. 22 Irène BACELLI P270 CIS-DEMASKING CYTOKINE LINKER TECHNOLOGY ALLOWS SELECTIVE CYTOKINE DELIVERY TO ACTIVATED IMMUNE CELLS WHILE SPARING OTHERS AND PERIPHERAL TOXICITY POSTER SESSION A

Thursday, Sept. 21 Caroline MARY P271 ANTI-PD-1/IL-7V IMMUNOCYTOKINE FAVORS PROLIFERATION SURVIVAL OF TCF1+ STEM LIKE MEMORY T CELLS ANDA DURABLE IN VIVO EFFICACY IN MONOTHERAPY OR USING COMBINATORIAL STRATEGY POSTER SESSION B

Friday, Sept. 22 Aurore MORELLO

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation. The Company's current well-balanced first-in-class clinical pipeline includes:

Tedopi (immunotherapy activating tumor specific T-cells, off-the-shelf, neoepitope-based): this cancer vaccine is the Company's most advanced product; positive results from the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients in secondary resistance after checkpoint inhibitor failure. Other Phase 2 trials, sponsored by clinical oncology groups, of Tedopi in combination are ongoing in solid tumors.

(immunotherapy activating tumor specific T-cells, off-the-shelf, neoepitope-based): this cancer vaccine is the Company's most advanced product; positive results from the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients in secondary resistance after checkpoint inhibitor failure. Other Phase 2 trials, sponsored by clinical oncology groups, of Tedopi in combination are ongoing in solid tumors. OSE-279 (anti-PD1): ongoing Phase 1/2 in solid tumors or lymphomas (first patient included). OSE-279 is the backbone therapy of the BiCKI platform.

(anti-PD1): ongoing Phase 1/2 in solid tumors or lymphomas (first patient included). OSE-279 is the backbone therapy of the BiCKI platform. OSE-127 lusvertikimab (humanized monoclonal antibody antagonist of IL-7 receptor); ongoing Phase 2 in Ulcerative Colitis (sponsor OSE Immunotherapeutics); ongoing preclinical research in leukemia (OSE Immunotherapeutics).

(humanized monoclonal antibody antagonist of IL-7 receptor); ongoing Phase 2 in Ulcerative Colitis (sponsor OSE Immunotherapeutics); ongoing preclinical research in leukemia (OSE Immunotherapeutics). FR-104/VEL-101 (anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): developed in partnership with Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in transplantation; ongoing Phase 1/2 in renal transplant (sponsor Nantes University Hospital); Phase 1 ongoing in the US (sponsor Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.).

(anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): developed in partnership with Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in transplantation; ongoing Phase 1/2 in renal transplant (sponsor Nantes University Hospital); Phase 1 ongoing in the US (sponsor Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.). OSE-172/BI 765063 (anti-SIRPa monoclonal antibody on CD47/SIRPa pathway) developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in advanced solid tumors; positive Phase 1 dose escalation results in monotherapy and in combination, in particular with anti-PD-1 antibody ezabenlimab; international Phase 1b ongoing clinical trial in combination with ezabenlimab alone or with other drugs in patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

OSE Immunotherapeutics expects to generate further significant value from its two proprietary drug discovery platforms, which are central to its ambitious goal to deliver next-generation first-in-class immunotherapies:

BiCKI platform focused on immuno-oncology (IO) is a bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component of anti-PD1 combined with a new immunotherapy target to increase anti-tumor efficacy. BiCKI-IL-7 is the most advanced BiCKI candidate targeting anti-PD1xIL-7.

focused on immuno-oncology (IO) is a bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component of anti-PD1 combined with a new immunotherapy target to increase anti-tumor efficacy. BiCKI-IL-7 is the most advanced BiCKI candidate targeting anti-PD1xIL-7. Myeloid platform focused on optimizing the therapeutic potential of myeloid cells in IO and immuno-inflammation (I&I). OSE-230 (ChemR23 agonist mAb) is the most advanced candidate generated by the platform, with the potential to resolve chronic inflammation by driving affected tissues to tissue integrity.

Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company's website: www.ose-immuno.com

