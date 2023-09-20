

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO), a automation led marketing service provider, on Wednesday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 19.2 million Series A common shares at $30 per share.



The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be at around $345.2 million. Klaviyo will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.



The offering, expected to be closed on September 22, consists of 11.507 million shares to be offered by Klaviyo and remaining 7.692 million shares to be sold by its certain existing stockholders.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol 'KVYO' on September 20.



The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.88 million shares from certain selling stockholders at the IPO price.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup are working as lead book runners for the offering.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken