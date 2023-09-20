Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Departure of Kimberley Wood From the Board

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company"), the upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Gulf of Thailand and the Thrace Basin of Turkey, announces the departure from its board of directors ("Board") of independent director, Kimberley Wood, effective September 18, 2023.

Ms. Wood has accepted a senior management role with another company and has indicated that her new responsibilities are expected to constitute a full-time workload. Accordingly, she has opted to resign from the Board.

Tim Marchant, Chairman of the Board commented:

"I would like to thank Kim for her strong support of our Company and the valuable insight she has provided our Board. Over the past four and a half years we have benefitted from her customary thoughtful and pragmatic independent counsel, which has been particularly apparent as we navigated the challenging transition from being a small producer in Turkey to becoming a significant force in the Thailand upstream sector. Her presence will be missed, and on behalf of the Board, I wish her well in her new role.

Looking forward, we will continue to ensure the composition of the Board and the independent advice each member brings to the table is well-suited to supporting our evolving business needs."

About the Company

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canada-based public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The Company is pursuing a growth-oriented strategy and intends to re-invest into its producing asset portfolio and to deploy resources toward further organic and inorganic growth in Southeast Asia. Valeura aspires toward value accretive growth for stakeholders while adhering to high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR+ atwww.sedarplus.ca.

