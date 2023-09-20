Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.09.2023 | 08:06
Kasei Holdings Plc - Change of Adviser

Kasei Holdings Plc - Change of Adviser

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

Kasei Holdings plc

('Kasei' or the 'Company')

Change of Adviser

Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH), a digital asset and web 3.0 investment company, is pleased to announce the appointment of VSA Capital Limited as the Company's AQSE Corporate Adviser with immediate effect.

For further information please contact:

Kasei Holdings PLC

Jai Patel

Chief Investment Officer

+44 (0) 793 038 3568

VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Richard Kauffer / Thomas Jackson (Corporate Finance)

+44 (0) 203 005 5000

