Kasei Holdings Plc - Change of Adviser
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20
Kasei Holdings plc
('Kasei' or the 'Company')
Change of Adviser
Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH), a digital asset and web 3.0 investment company, is pleased to announce the appointment of VSA Capital Limited as the Company's AQSE Corporate Adviser with immediate effect.
For further information please contact:
Kasei Holdings PLC
Jai Patel
Chief Investment Officer
|+44 (0) 793 038 3568
VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Richard Kauffer / Thomas Jackson (Corporate Finance)
|+44 (0) 203 005 5000