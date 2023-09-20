Kasei Holdings Plc - Change of Adviser

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

Kasei Holdings plc

('Kasei' or the 'Company')

Change of Adviser

Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH), a digital asset and web 3.0 investment company, is pleased to announce the appointment of VSA Capital Limited as the Company's AQSE Corporate Adviser with immediate effect.

