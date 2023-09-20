Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Unabhängiges Research nennt lukratives Kursziel! Aktie vor Kurssprung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
20.09.23
08:02 Uhr
1,088 Euro
+0,008
+0,74 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0761,12408:36
Dow Jones News
20.09.2023 | 08:31
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
20 September 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 19 September 2023 it purchased a total of 287,749 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis 
Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           187,749     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.100     GBP0.948 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.092     GBP0.940 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.09726    GBP0.945371

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 667,606,115 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1995       1.094         XDUB      09:11:21      00067036271TRLO0 
2845       1.096         XDUB      09:36:13      00067036808TRLO0 
871       1.096         XDUB      09:42:58      00067036972TRLO0 
2468       1.096         XDUB      09:42:58      00067036973TRLO0 
658       1.096         XDUB      09:42:58      00067036974TRLO0 
1752       1.098         XDUB      10:08:14      00067037676TRLO0 
291       1.096         XDUB      10:08:15      00067037677TRLO0 
382       1.096         XDUB      10:08:15      00067037678TRLO0 
433       1.096         XDUB      10:08:15      00067037679TRLO0 
219       1.096         XDUB      10:08:15      00067037680TRLO0 
197       1.096         XDUB      10:08:15      00067037681TRLO0 
1617       1.096         XDUB      10:08:15      00067037682TRLO0 
2000       1.096         XDUB      10:08:16      00067037683TRLO0 
658       1.094         XDUB      10:15:25      00067037896TRLO0 
2754       1.094         XDUB      10:15:25      00067037897TRLO0 
768       1.092         XDUB      10:15:25      00067037898TRLO0 
2642       1.092         XDUB      10:15:25      00067037899TRLO0 
763       1.094         XDUB      10:15:25      00067037900TRLO0 
3129       1.094         XDUB      10:15:25      00067037901TRLO0 
3000       1.092         XDUB      10:16:28      00067037911TRLO0 
329       1.094         XDUB      10:30:14      00067038310TRLO0 
960       1.094         XDUB      10:30:14      00067038311TRLO0 
3078       1.094         XDUB      11:33:34      00067039269TRLO0 
3571       1.092         XDUB      11:52:59      00067039665TRLO0 
86        1.092         XDUB      12:30:22      00067040455TRLO0 
1363       1.092         XDUB      14:12:57      00067043518TRLO0 
3282       1.092         XDUB      14:12:57      00067043519TRLO0 
1694       1.092         XDUB      14:12:57      00067043520TRLO0 
266       1.092         XDUB      14:12:58      00067043521TRLO0 
196       1.092         XDUB      14:12:58      00067043522TRLO0 
8        1.092         XDUB      14:12:58      00067043523TRLO0 
6        1.092         XDUB      14:12:58      00067043524TRLO0 
7000       1.100         XDUB      14:31:04      00067044314TRLO0 
27847      1.100         XDUB      14:31:04      00067044315TRLO0 
7000       1.100         XDUB      14:31:04      00067044316TRLO0 
7364       1.100         XDUB      14:31:04      00067044317TRLO0 
327       1.098         XDUB      14:42:04      00067044926TRLO0 
342       1.098         XDUB      14:42:04      00067044927TRLO0 
2879       1.098         XDUB      14:42:04      00067044928TRLO0 
3381       1.098         XDUB      14:42:04      00067044929TRLO0 
3174       1.098         XDUB      14:50:04      00067045183TRLO0 
3471       1.098         XDUB      14:50:04      00067045184TRLO0 
3151       1.098         XDUB      14:50:04      00067045185TRLO0 
1831       1.098         XDUB      14:53:54      00067045333TRLO0 
2000       1.098         XDUB      14:57:46      00067045475TRLO0 
1904       1.096         XDUB      15:02:46      00067045699TRLO0 
1458       1.096         XDUB      15:02:46      00067045700TRLO0 
3706       1.096         XDUB      15:16:42      00067046480TRLO0 
3696       1.096         XDUB      15:16:42      00067046481TRLO0 
3099       1.096         XDUB      15:16:42      00067046482TRLO0 
1592       1.096         XDUB      15:16:42      00067046483TRLO0 
1823       1.096         XDUB      15:16:42      00067046484TRLO0 
3176       1.096         XDUB      15:16:42      00067046485TRLO0 
6700       1.096         XDUB      15:41:39      00067047872TRLO0 
330       1.098         XDUB      15:50:31      00067048275TRLO0 
258       1.098         XDUB      15:50:31      00067048276TRLO0 
386       1.098         XDUB      16:06:54      00067049260TRLO0 
1655       1.098         XDUB      16:06:54      00067049261TRLO0 
2842       1.098         XDUB      16:06:54      00067049262TRLO0 
2000       1.098         XDUB      16:06:54      00067049263TRLO0 
3147       1.098         XDUB      16:06:54      00067049264TRLO0 
11152      1.098         XDUB      16:06:54      00067049265TRLO0 
1024       1.098         XDUB      16:06:54      00067049266TRLO0 
12675      1.098         XDUB      16:06:54      00067049267TRLO0 
628       1.098         XDUB      16:06:54      00067049268TRLO0 
7144       1.098         XDUB      16:06:54      00067049269TRLO0 
1541       1.096         XDUB      16:06:54      00067049270TRLO0 
26        1.096         XDUB      16:07:07      00067049282TRLO0 
439       1.098         XDUB      16:18:07      00067049922TRLO0 
595       1.098         XDUB      16:18:07      00067049923TRLO0 
705       1.098         XDUB      16:18:09      00067049924TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6700       94.80         XLON      09:18:34      00067036433TRLO0 
804       94.80         XLON      09:18:34      00067036432TRLO0 
3780       94.30         XLON      10:03:06      00067037539TRLO0 
3259       94.30         XLON      10:15:25      00067037895TRLO0 
3449       94.30         XLON      11:00:47      00067038769TRLO0 
146       94.30         XLON      11:00:47      00067038770TRLO0 
150       94.30         XLON      11:00:47      00067038771TRLO0 
3355       94.30         XLON      11:01:16      00067038779TRLO0 
3842       94.30         XLON      11:23:21      00067039156TRLO0 
3377       94.30         XLON      12:40:33      00067040733TRLO0 
85        94.30         XLON      13:58:34      00067043039TRLO0 
385       94.30         XLON      13:58:34      00067043040TRLO0 
1169       94.30         XLON      13:58:34      00067043041TRLO0 
1897       94.30         XLON      14:12:57      00067043512TRLO0 
11        94.00         XLON      14:12:57      00067043516TRLO0 
263       94.00         XLON      14:12:57      00067043515TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.