

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group plc (III.L), on Wednesday, reported that Action's Year-to-date sales, as on 17 September 2023, of €7.5 billion are now 31% ahead of the same period of last year.



LFL sales growth over the same period was 20%, driven primarily by high customer footfall. The company stated that Action continues to attract significant new customer flow through very low prices and good product availability in store, with strong performance across all geographies and categories.



Further, the company expects operating EBITDA for the 12 months to the end of 2023 to be about €1,530 million compared to €1,036 million at the end of September 2022.



Action has now added 140 net new stores in the year to date and said it remains on track to add about 300 stores in 2023.



