

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) on Wednesday said Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease has completed the purchase and licence agreement for a portfolio of early-stage rare disease gene therapy programmes from Pfizer Inc.



Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, is the group within AstraZeneca focused on rare diseases, created following the acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2021.



Total consideration for the transaction was up to $1 billion, with tiered royalties on sales.



Additionally, AstraZeneca said that Pfizer employees associated with the portfolio will join Alexion.



