EQS-News: Bybit
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bybit and Paradigm Launch Promotion Offering Pro5 Fees for New Options Traders
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 20 September 2023 - Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, has partnered with Paradigm, the largest institutional liquidity network for crypto derivatives traders, to introduce a fee-slashing promotion for new and professional options traders.
For media inquiries, please contact: press@bybit.com
20.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
1729923 20.09.2023 CET/CEST