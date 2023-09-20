Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.09.2023
20.09.2023 | 09:06
Leading HR Search Professional Naomi Barton Joins Redgrave as Partner to lead Redgrave's People and Culture Practice

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgrave, a global executive search and leadership advisory firm, is delighted to announce the appointment of Naomi Barton as Partner and Head of our People & Culture practice. With more than 15 years of experience in HR recruitment, Naomi brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of successfully placing senior HR leaders across all specialist areas of the function, globally.

Redgrave Logo

Naomi's passion for people and her natural talent for cultivating relationships have been instrumental in the success of her career in executive search. Her interest in understanding the impact that great HR talent can make in delivering commercial success and business transformation, is what drew her to this rapidly evolving field. Throughout her professional career, Naomi has built an extensive network and fostered enduring relationships by consistently adopting a people focused, pragmatic, and transparent approach, earning her a reputation for empathy, honesty and trustworthiness.

Naomi is committed to championing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and prides herself on working to break down barriers, level the playing field, challenge perceived wisdom and advocate for diverse talent.

Before joining Redgrave, Naomi spent several years at a global executive search and interim management firm, as a member of their Global HR Practice. She previously worked at a leading independent boutique HR recruitment consultancy where she focused on leadership appointments in commerce. Before that, she led the HR search practice at a boutique financial and professional services search firm.

"Naomi's entrepreneurial spirit makes her an exceptional addition to our evolving business," highlights David Angel, Redgrave's Managing Partner. "As a Partner, Naomi brings a wealth of experience and expertise, strong commitment, and genuine passion for the People function and DEI - all of which further strengthen our business and our People & Culture practice. We are proud to have Naomi as an invaluable member of our team as we continue to shape the future of executive search."

"Joining Redgrave was a natural decision for me", expresses Naomi. "The firm's strong values, forward-thinking vision, commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and an exceptional culture of collaboration and support resonated perfectly with me. I'm excited about the opportunity to launch the People & Culture practice and work with an outstanding team that is renowned for delivering industry-leading customer experience."

About Redgrave

Redgrave is a global leadership advisory firm with a relentless passion for people.

They help leaders shape the future of businesses by delivering solutions that complement their culture and their ambition.

Redgrave connects organisations with exceptional talent to drive their growth and success. The firm offers a range of services, including search, executive assessment, executive interim and talent consulting.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171405/Redgrave_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-hr-search-professional-naomi-barton-joins-redgrave-as-partner-to-lead-redgraves-people-and-culture-practice-301932432.html

