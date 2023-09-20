Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Solarx (SOLX) on September 20, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SOLX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on September 20, 2023.





Solarx (SOLX) revolutionizes cryptocurrency mining by harnessing renewable energy sources for an environmentally friendly and sustainable approach, marking a pivotal shift in the industry known for its energy-intensive and eco-damaging practices.

Introducing Solarx

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Solarx (SOLX), an innovative and eco-friendly approach to cryptocurrency mining that aims to use renewable energy sources to power the mining process, marking a significant development in the world of cryptocurrency, where mining has traditionally been associated with high energy consumption and negative impacts on the environment.

The SolarX project pioneers eco-friendly cryptocurrency mining through renewable energy sources, reducing the environmental impact of mining. It introduces the SOLX token for various real-world applications, operating on a dual-chain system (40% SolarX chain and 60% Polygon chain) to ensure network stability. Miners receive 10% of the annual mining allocation, and transaction fees (3% on centralized exchanges and 10% in the mining pool) contribute to the SolarX treasury, promoting sustainability and network resilience.

SolarX envisions a comprehensive and decentralized renewable energy ecosystem that integrates power plants supporting cryptocurrency mining, decentralized electric vehicle charging networks, wind turbines for renewable energy, distributed energy storage systems for grid stability, and advanced grid management. Their Energy Management System optimizes electric vehicle charging modes, prioritizing power balance and predictive data, enhancing energy security, and regulating the grid through aggregator-based models. Addressing power quality disturbances with SVM-based solutions, SolarX employs GPS technology for efficient EV recharging. Furthermore, SolarX embraces urban sustainability with concepts like Commercial Decentralization NODE, Decentralized Bike Solar Charging, Inefficient In-Mall Distribution mitigation, and efficient drone delivery with solar-powered charging points and Wi-Fi charging. Pioneering Decentralized Cloud Gaming ensures low-latency, resilient, and privacy-focused gaming experiences across devices, emphasizing sustainability and efficiency in urban living, transportation, logistics, and entertainment.

In 2023, SolarX's roadmap includes launching mining devices, expanding the GreenX chain, introducing more mining hardware, establishing green energy facilities, microgrids, and P2P energy trading, implementing house mining, setting up electric car charging points, creating a SolarX Bike decentralization NODE, launching SolarX Drone delivery (aero X post), and introducing SolarX cloud gaming. Income for participants will come from everyday payments to miners and ecosystem-related work opportunities. SolarX plans to diversify its revenue streams through various fees, supporting a sustainable ecosystem. Additionally, SolarX Group Company will operate in multiple markets, ensuring growth opportunities while managing risks effectively.

About SOLX Token

SolarX maintains a permanent total supply of 700 million coins with no token-burning capability, ensuring supply stability and potential price support as demand grows. This fixed supply contributes to the ecosystem's long-term stability and liquidity management, supporting various coin use cases within the SolarX ecosystem.

Based on POLY, SOLX has a total supply of 700 million (i.e. 700,000,000). Token distribution includes 40% for mining, 8% for the team, 5% for marketing, 15% for stakeholders, 3% for advisors, and 29% for the ecosystem. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on September 20, 2023. Investors who are interested in SOLX can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

