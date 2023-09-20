DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (100H LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Sep-2023 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 161.7447 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17904 CODE: 100H LN ISIN: LU1650492504 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492504 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H LN Sequence No.: 272611 EQS News ID: 1730109 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 20, 2023 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)