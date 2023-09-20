Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.09.2023
Arbitrage-Chance des Jahres! Zukünftiger Börsenwert übersteigt den aktuellen um über 100%!
Dow Jones News
20.09.2023 | 09:52
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UESG LN) 
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
20-Sep-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 19-Sep-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 35.5043 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9927033 
CODE: UESG LN 
ISIN: LU1792117696 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
ISIN:      LU1792117696 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      UESG LN 
Sequence No.:  272643 
EQS News ID:  1730175 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1730175&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2023 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
