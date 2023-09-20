DJ Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 19-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 284.2553 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 51892 CODE: ACWL LN ISIN: LU1829220133

September 20, 2023 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)